Syndax Announces Participation at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in a Targeted Oncology panel discussion at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
A live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
