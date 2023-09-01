DXC Technology Hires Industry Veteran Howard Boville to Senior Leadership Team

Boville brings more than 25 years' experience in all aspects of IT services

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that Howard Boville has been appointed Executive Vice President and Global Lead of Applications Services and Artificial Intelligence reporting directly to DXC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Salvino, effective September 1, 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome Howard to the DXC leadership team. He is an IT Services expert with proven experience in creating growth strategies and executing against them, which we will apply to Applications and AI," said Salvino. "Howard will work with our teams and customers to modernize Applications and use AI to ultimately help DXC grow revenues and expand margin, EPS and FCF."

Boville has held senior leadership positions at some of the world's largest, market-leading companies. He most recently served as IBM's Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud Platform, Technology LifeCycle Services (TLS) and Cybersecurity. In this role, Boville built the strategy for IBM's Regulated Hybrid Cloud Platform and created a new market category for cloud that helped drive growth for the company.

Prior to his role at IBM, Boville served as Chief Technology Officer at Bank of America. Boville was responsible for building and operating one of the world's largest technology infrastructure and digital platforms, supporting the bank's eight lines of business and all customer applications. With his passion for innovation and technology, his experience as both a customer and service provider and ability to build winning teams, Boville is an excellent complement to DXC's senior leadership team.

"I'm honored to join DXC at this exciting moment in the company's history," said Boville. "DXC not only serves the essential needs of the world's most important companies but is also helping them to navigate the intersection of new technology and market opportunity. I am excited to lead Applications Services and AI, to help our customers simplify, modernize and accelerate their strategies and be a catalyst for DXC growth for Applications and AI."

