Horizon Robotics and STRADVISION Joined Forces for Efficient ADAS Solutions

MUNICH, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for consumer vehicles, and STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, recently formed a strategic partnership. The collaboration focuses on the production-quality implementation of STRADVISION's perception technology, SVNet, on Horizon's Journey™ series computing solutions, aiming to provide high-quality driving assistance solutions for the Tier 1s and OEMs.

Horizon Robotics and STRADVISION MOU Signing Ceremony. From left to right: Ms. Sunny Lee, COO and US CEO of STRADVISION, Dr. Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION, Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics, Mr. Yufeng Zhang, Vice President of Horizon Robotics and President of Automotive Business Unit. (PRNewswire)

STRADVISION's SVNet provides cutting-edge vision-based object detection and recognition, even in challenging weather conditions, and has been optimized on Horizon's Journey computing solutions via its easy-to-use Horizon OpenExplorer™ software development toolkit. With two market-competitive companies joining hands, the combined solutions offer best-in-class performance, power and cost efficiency in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) solutions to the Tier 1s and OEMs, and ultimately bring safety and convenience to the end-consumers and their families during their journey.

"The automotive landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation," said Dr. Yu Kai, founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics, "STRADVISION's production-proven perception solution enables market-competitive ADAS implementation. Through its optimization on Horizon's energy-efficient computing solutions, we will together bring safer and more competitive products, and promote the digital transformation of automotive industry."

"Horizon's Journey computing solutions, renowned for their industry-leading compute efficiency and minimal power consumption, have been meticulously crafted for ADAS/AD applications," remarked Dr. Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION. He further emphasized, "This strategic collaboration underscores STRADVISION's commitment to our mission of delivering highly adaptable vision perception technology. We empower automotive players to seamlessly integrate our technology with a spectrum of hardware options, thereby expediting the evolution towards software-defined vehicles."

STRADVISION's SVNet is now available on Horizon Robotics Journey series computing solutions. Together, both companies will work together to accelerate the mobility transformation of the automobile industry and bring more value to consumers with an enhanced driving experience that prioritizes safety, convenience and enjoyment.

About Horizon Robotics

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, with the mission to make human life safer and better. As a pioneer to commercialize embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and AD products in China, Horizon Robotics is committed to enhancing next-generation driving experiences by integrating hardware and software, including low-power hardware computing solutions and open software development tools. By closely collaborating with a community of partners, Horizon Robotics offers products and services that enable an open ecosystem to accelerate the transformation of smart electric vehicles.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

