Kickstart Your Fitness Goals This Fall at Planet Fitness with Limited-Time Offer

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to start or spice up their fitness routine with a special limited-time offer* to join Planet Fitness for $1 down and only $10 a month (cancel anytime). Find the nearest club or join online here.

The fall season can be a challenging time to stick to a fitness routine due to busy schedules, kids going back to school, colder weather and other seasonal factors setting in – so Planet Fitness' National Lead Trainer, Teddy Savage, has developed a quick workout dedicated to the popular pumpkin spice latte (PSL) that will energize members and non-members alike this season and beyond:

3 Steps to Brewing the Perfect Planet Fitness P-S-L

Step 1 : Start with 1 shot of Cardio (the pumpkin and the base of any good latte!)

Step 2 : Brew in the P-S-L ingredients

Step 3 : Sprinkle in some Stretches

"We understand keeping a workout routine can be challenging in the fall which is why Planet Fitness and its limited-time offer is here to help you start and stick to a routine that will energize you throughout the whole day," said Teddy Savage, National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness. "To get in the fall spirit, one of my favorite workouts to do is our take on a pumpkin spice latte, which gives you the boost you need as you take on that busy fall schedule."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

