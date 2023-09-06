Airtel to source 23,000 MWh of renewable energy by Q4 FY 23-24 for six Nxtra data centers

Airtel to source 23,000 MWh of renewable energy by Q4 FY 23-24 for six Nxtra data centers

Signs definitive agreements to acquire stakes in renewable energy projects ̶ Continuum MP WindFarm Development Pvt. Ltd. and Egan Solar Power Pvt. Ltd.

The projects will enable annual emission reduction of 16,370 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, today, announced that it will source 23,000 MWh of renewable energy by Q4 FY 23-24 for its data center company, Nxtra.

Airtel Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bharti Airtel) (PRNewswire)

In line with its commitment to reduce carbon footprint, Airtel will acquire stakes in renewable energy project companies of Continuum Green India Pvt. Ltd. and Vibrant Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd. to power six Nxtra Edge data center facilities.

The purchase will be made through an open access route where Airtel will acquire stake in project Continuum Green's project company, to source green power from solar and wind power projects for its Edge data centers in Madhya Pradesh. In a similar agreement, Airtel will source solar power from Vibrant Energy for its Edge data center in Vijaywada.

With the addition of the new capacities, the total contracted renewable energy capacity for Nxtra data centers will exceed 274,000 MWh, enhancing Nxtra's position as the leader in building green data centers.

Ashish Arora, CEO - Nxtra by Airtel said, "As a leader in India's data center industry, Nxtra is committed to become a Net Zero Company by 2031. As India's Data Center industry continues to drive the country's growth in the coming years, we are committed to reduce our carbon footprint and lead the Green Data Center infrastructure revolution in India."

Nxtra by Airtel has committed to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 100% to achieve net zero by FY2031. It will accomplish this through multiple interventions including accelerated green energy adoption across operations, energy efficient infrastructure & processes and by implementing sustainable business practices at its workplace.

Nxtra by Airtel offers India's largest network of secure, scalable and sustainable data centers across 120+ locations to leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments. The company will invest INR 5000 crores to double its existing capacity to over 400 MW in the next few years. This also includes investments in new facilities in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai. For more details, visit www.nxtra.in

Media Contact:

Deepti Thomas

Deepti1.thomas@airtel.com

Tanya Sofat

Tanya.sofat@airtel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bharti Airtel