Glance Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Customer Service and Support Technologies, 2023 Report

Glance recognized as a Sample Vendor for Digital Customer Service and Video Contact Center in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies, 2023

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a pioneer in human-guided digital customer service, is proud to announce its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies, 2023 Report. The company's significant contributions in the digital customer service and video categories have led to its continued upward trajectory in the industry at a time when customer experience (CX) technology is rapidly evolving and customer expectations only continue to rise.

"We're thrilled to be included in the Gartner report. We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to transforming the digital customer experience," said Tom Martin, Glance CEO. "At a time when customer expectations are at an all-time high and technology can make or break their experience, we're determined to help companies reduce friction in the customer journey by harnessing the power of human guidance in their digital channels."

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals.

Company leaders are now placing CX on the top of their priority list, investing time, effort, and resources to ensure that every interaction a customer has with their brand is seamless and exceeds expectations. In today's digitally-driven world, most of those interactions are online. Glance is leading the charge in redefining the role of human guidance in digital channels, helping to shape an era where the employee experience is interconnected, responsive, and readily available for complex inquiries and personalized shopping experiences.

Visionaries and early adopters have already validated the effectiveness of these technologies, making it prime for mass adoption. Currently, Glance facilitates over 4 million monthly Guided CX sessions and supports more than 300,000 representatives worldwide, who spend over 1.5 billion minutes per year guiding customers in Glance sessions.

"Our inclusion in the Gartner Hype Cycle Report is more than just an accolade for us," Martin said. "We're excited about the future, and are more motivated than ever to drive innovation in the customer experience space."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies, 2023, 25 July 2023. Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

