Rakuten Partners with New York Fashion Week: The Shows for Member VIP Access and Savings on Designer Runway Looks

3.1 Phillip Lim, Altuzarra and Rebecca Minkoff Headline Rakuten's "Wear the Runway" Event Aimed at Making Runway Accessible to More Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten, the leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back and rewards, is partnering with New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows to launch the first-ever "Wear the Runway" event with top runway designers and fashion retailers. Aimed at making the runway accessible for a broader audience of consumers, "Wear the Runway" includes a pre-sale of pieces straight from the runway before they hit stores, trend reports and product curations from style icon Elaine Welteroth and elevated 10% Cash Back from more than 40 fashion retailers.

Designers and Rakuten retail partners 3.1 Phillip Lim, Altuzarra and Rebecca Minkoff will host an exclusive Rakuten pre-sale offering members access to hero pieces from their latest collections, months before styles hit stores. Curated with Rakuten members in mind, each designer has selected an exclusive piece made available as part of the "Wear the Runway" event. Immediately following each designer's collection debuts, the hero pieces will be revealed and become available to shop on Rakuten.com until Sept. 25. Rakuten members can also shop the designers' current collections on Rakuten from Sept. 7-13 with elevated 10% Cash Back.

In an effort to make runway trends accessible to every shopper, fashion journalist and Project Runway host Elaine Welteroth is partnering with Rakuten as a style consultant to offer trend spotting and shopping tips to turn runway trends into accessible looks. Welteroth will identify the hottest trends from this season's shows and share her must-have products so shoppers can easily incorporate them into their fall wardrobes. Welteroth's "Trend Reports," including pieces available to shop and save on Rakuten.com, will be released throughout Fashion Week.

From Sept. 11 - 13, Rakuten is also bringing together more than 40 luxury fashion brands from the platform to offer savings of 10% Cash Back. Members can shop the latest fall trends from brands including Alice + Olivia, Bloomingdale's, Maje, Neiman Marcus, NET-A-PORTER, Saks, Sandro, Shopbop, and more.

"Our recent research shows that almost one third of women say that their shopping decisions are influenced by runway fashion at New York Fashion Week," said Vicki Wagner McRae, SVP of Brand, Creative and Communications at Rakuten. "We also know that today's consumer is more cost conscious than ever when they shop. This informed our primary goal: open up designer fashion to be even more accessible for a broader audience of shoppers, many of whom are already following runway trends. We hope shoppers will enjoy some savings - while sourcing style inspiration, excitement and hopefully some new pieces for their own closets."

Visit www.Rakuten.com for more details on Rakuten's "Wear the Runway" event, and how to shop Elaine's product picks. Follow along on Rakuten's Instagram and TikTok , for New York Fashion Week: The Shows content and updates.

