FOSSIL LAUNCHES MADE FOR THIS CAMPAIGN, USHERING IN A NEW BRAND ERA

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSSIL® is excited to announce the launch of their latest campaign, Made For This . Alongside the campaign unveil, the brand reveals a complete overhaul of their creative expression across all touchpoints, inclusive of a modernized brand image and premium product assortment.

"Made For This is the culmination of extensive efforts across all areas of our business, in all regions, with both internal and external partners. We dug deep into Fossil's nearly 40-year heritage and explored not only the role Fossil has played in so many lives for so long, but how the next generation of consumers is connecting most deeply with brands. The result of this work is our multi-year strategy that will bring our beloved heritage brand into its next era and to a new audience," says Lisa Pillette, Chief Marketing Officer at Fossil Group. "A core element to this journey is a shared value between Fossil and our consumers: the ownership of one's time. They're incredibly thoughtful that time is spent with purpose, intentionality and community. Each way in which Fossil is a part of someone's life—crafting leather goods that get better with age, the intention behind a watch's intricate details, the methods in which we connect with our audience—is similarly defined by the time and care taken to create lasting products to be alongside them."

The holistic brand work also extends into product, including the identification of refreshed signature design elements, premiumization of materials and a refined design vision with the establishment of iconic platforms across categories—elevating the line to coincide with the revitalized brand ethos.

"As people experience moments, big and small, we want Fossil to be present and an important companion on their journey," says Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer. "Fossil has a rich history built on innovation and craftsmanship. Our brand strategy focuses on product elevation across watches, leather goods and jewelry. This includes a deliberate attention to design, incorporation of premium materials and establishing identifiable signature design elements across categories."

The lead spot for the campaign—developed by Mekanism , directed by Bradley & Pablo of Prettybird Productions and lensed by Tim Barber—captures the most candid expression of a moment, illustrated with a modern-nostalgic influence. Inclusive of video and image content alongside new copy and graphics direction, Made For This captures the journey of life and joy in the candid moments, while expressing the brand's sense of wit and optimism.

Roll out across global markets includes:

Global campaign launch events during New York and Paris fashion weeks

Content series featuring partners that reflect the multi-faceted interests of the Fossil Collective—fashion, music, travel and much more—across social channels

Robust influencer partnership expansion reaching 1,000+ influencers and millions of customers across social platforms

Refreshed owned brand channels, including website, email, social media and rollout to top retail stores

Robust digital, print and streaming partnerships across 30+ platforms

OOH and DOOH amplification in over 10 cities

Preview Made For This at Fossil.com and follow @Fossil for future updates.

ABOUT FOSSIL

FOSSIL is a leading global lifestyle accessories brand inspired by creativity and ingenuity. We create timeless, well-crafted leather goods, jewelry and watches made to ride alongside you wherever you take life next. In everything we do, we strive to Make Time For Good™, working to create positive change for our people and communities.

ABOUT MEKANISM

Mekanism is a fiercely-entrepreneurial agency that blends creativity and performance to build great brands. With employees in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, Mekanism serves as collaborative business partners to some of the world's best brands including Quaker, Jose Cuervo, Alaska Airlines, Whoop, Charles Schwab and OkCupid, among others. Mekanism has been named to Ad Age's A-List and twice to their Best Places to Work. For more information, visit https://mekanism.com.

ABOUT BRADLEY & PABLO

Bradley & Pablo (Bradley Bell and Pablo Jones-Soler) are a director duo based in LA who blend youth and pop culture with high-concept storytelling. B&P's strong visual style can be seen throughout their work for top brands including Heineken, Bose, ZenBusiness, and the historic Parisian luxury fashion house Balmain on the campaign "Fracture" – a first-of-its-kind short-form drama series. In the music video space, they have worked with top artists including Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Kanye West, and, most recently, collaborated with BTS's Jung Kook on "Seven" which became the most-watched music video in the world, acquiring over 100 million views in 10 days.

ABOUT TIM BARBER

Tim Barber grew up in Amherst, Massachusetts, lived for a few years in the mountains of Northern Vermont, studied photography in Vancouver B.C. and now lives between New York City and Upstate NY. He is a photographer and curator and the founder of the web projects tinyvices.com, Time & Space and Dream Sequence Editions. Tim is represented globally by Supervision.

