STL and TruVista partner to create fiber connectivity for South Carolina from South Carolina

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company , has partnered with TruVista , a 125-year-old provider of broadband services and applications, to drive the growth and enhancement of South Carolina's rural connectivity infrastructure.

STL and TruVista, headquartered in South Carolina, are investing heavily in manufacturing and building fiber networks - for South Carolina from South Carolina. STL has invested significantly in a state-of-the-art fiber optic technology manufacturing facility in Lugoff, South Carolina, with end-to-end advanced automation. In a similar vein, TruVista is investing over $12 million in rural broadband, a significant portion of which will be dedicated to South Carolina. It is now expanding fiber optic connectivity across rural South Carolina, enabling residents to access reliable internet at speeds of 1 Gbps. This strategic alignment paves the way for a long-standing, synergistic relationship between the two companies.

Since 2021, STL has been providing specialized optical fiber cables spanning multi-loose tube, high-fiber count cables to TruVista. The company has also supplied advanced cable types like the Nova A1, a fully backward-compatible, high-performance fiber optic cable with exceptional bending properties, to enable TruVista to deploy efficient FTTX systems across South Carolina. TruVista has also leveraged STL's end-to-end optical capabilities and procured STL's Optical Connectivity products, such as the MST Optoblaze, a pre-connectorized FTTH optical connector, for faster installation in these diverse terrains.

As one of STL's first customers, TruVista has established a strong partnership with STL based on shared values of quality, trust, and agility. STL's local manufacturing plant in South Carolina and its commitment to providing shorter lead times have helped TruVista accelerate its broadband deployment while ensuring the quality and longevity of its network. Notably, TruVista even provides fiber connectivity to STL's Optical Fiber Cable facility in South Carolina, highlighting the collaborative nature of this partnership. Looking ahead, STL is working toward growing this partnership further to continue rural FTTH deployment in South Carolina and beyond.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Paul Atkinson, CEO of STL's Optical Networking Business, said: "Partnering with TruVista to build rural connectivity infrastructure in South Carolina is an exhilarating opportunity for us. At STL, we are committed to bringing the power of fiber optics to every corner of the state, ensuring no community is left behind. Together, with TruVista, we will empower individuals, businesses, and entire region with fast, reliable, and transformative connectivity."

Speaking about this partnership, Carla J French, CEO of TruVista, said: "TruVista is committed to bringing high-speed fiber broadband to as much of our served communities as possible and beyond. This partnership signifies a powerful synergy, combining our expertise and resources to unlock untapped opportunities for rural communities. Together, we will empower our South Carolina-served communities with the transformative power of connectivity. Our shared enthusiasm propels us forward, driven by the belief that every individual, regardless of their location, deserves access to the world at their fingertips."

About TruVista

Headquartered in Chester, SC, TruVista is a leading provider of communications services to the Midlands Region of South Carolina, Northeast Georgia, and Southern Georgia. They offer a wide variety of products and services to residential and business customers, including voice, Internet, cable television, security, long-distance, and wireless services. Their heritage is based on providing the highest quality products and superior service to their customers through knowledgeable and dedicated local professionals. TruVista is committed to being involved locally and providing connections that build relationships throughout their markets.

About STL

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Center networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

