Ubique Group and Lifestyle Expert Martha Stewart Team Up to Launch Line of Home Office Furniture and Storage Solutions

CANTON, Ga., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubique Group, a leading, customer-focused merchandiser of furniture and décor, and Martha Stewart, lifestyle expert and leading authority on home organization, today announced the launch of their new line of home office products. The 112-piece collection consists of commercial-quality office furniture in an assortment of styles and finishes as well as stylish storage and organization products designed to assist in every task.

The full line, which includes office chairs, desks, storage shelves, drawer organizers, desktop organizers, and wall organizers, showcases the meaningful details for which Stewart has become known. Items like gold-accented stack-and-slide drawer organizers combine form and function to help consumers optimize their home office, household command center, or other task area, and increase productivity, organization, and efficiency.

"I have delighted in co-creating and personalizing this new collection of home office solutions in collaboration with Ubique Group," said Martha Stewart. "Proper organization is essential to productivity, and it serves as the inspiration behind this thoughtfully designed collection. Each piece of furniture and accessory in the broad assortment serves a specific function for keeping designated work areas orderly and efficient and essential items conveniently within reach. The sophisticated yet understated designs look beautiful in any setting and make accomplishing daily tasks more satisfying and enjoyable."

"It has been a pleasure working with Martha Stewart and her team at Marquee Brands to develop a home office collection that pairs quality and affordability with Ms. Stewart's unparalleled expertise and signature aesthetic," said Joseph Rainone, CEO of Ubique Group. "We look forward to growing this partnership and finding new ways to help consumers elevate every room in the home."

All items in the collection are available as of today, with prices ranging from $15 to $289. Initial retailers include Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and Staples.

About Ubique Group

Ubique Group is a category-leading, customer-focused merchandiser of furniture and décor for home, office, classroom, event and commercial spaces worldwide. Backed by over 20 years of world-class sales and service, Ubique Group delivers a broad assortment of high-quality furnishings at affordable prices. The company offers more than 4,000 unique, highly rated commercial and residential products with unparalleled marketplace distribution. Ubique Group is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. www.TheUbiqueGroup.com.

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the Founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 to date lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis through her online media channels, television shows, books, and products for the home, sold at multiple retail and online outlets, Martha is the "go-to" source for the homemaker. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com

