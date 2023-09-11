BMH Acquires Myers Forklift, Adding Heli Forklifts to their Product Portfolio in the Midwest

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMH is proud to announce the expansion of its product portfolio, adding Heli forklifts to its sales and service options across the Midwest. This expansion was made possible after BMH's acquisition of Myers Forklift (Dowagiac, Michigan) earlier this year.

"BMH has a strong vision for the future. The Myers Forklift acquisition fits with our strategic vision to continue to grow BMH by offering high-quality equipment and professional maintenance in our service areas," says James Wiese, BMH President. "As a one-stop-shop for all warehouse equipment, I am eager to see our business evolve in Indiana and Illinois. We look forward to serving our growing Midwest customer base and Myers existing customers in the Dowagiac area." With the recent acquisition comes the rights for BMH to sell and service Heli forklifts, a respected industry brand.

Adding Heli to the BMH product portfolio is a significant benefit of the acquisition. With an already expansive product portfolio, BMH can now include over 1,700 Heli models in its product offerings. Considering the wide variety of forklift sales options, BMH customers can find the right equipment for any weather condition, load size, or operating purpose.

Heli equipment offers standout features such as top-rated manufacturer engines, regenerative brake technology, Lithium Ion batteries and trusted warranties. That's why Heli forklifts are considered a great value.

In addition to forklift sales, BMH will also service the Heli forklifts. BMH offers Planned Maintenance Agreements to help customers avoid costly forklift repairs. Ongoing forklift servicing is a valued aspect of the BMH brand because it ensures that equipment always operates optimally. In turn, BMH customers can maintain peak-level productivity. BMH offers service agreements and replacement parts for any brand of forklift, including Heli. Plus, all upkeep complies with OSHA and American National Standards Institute requirements.

For customers needing to use warehouse equipment on a short-term basis, renting a forklift may be more cost-effective than buying one. BMH has a wide selection of lift equipment, including Heli forklifts. With dedicated technicians that offer priority service, and top-brand equipment options, customers benefit from improved productivity.

BMH is recognized as one of the fastest-growing material-handling companies in the industry. In 2022, the company boasted a 732% growth rate year-over-year. The acquisition of Myers Forklift continues the company's momentum to provide a wide range of forklift sales and rental options, along with the entire suite of warehouse products (from design to installation). BMH dealerships across the Midwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic offer products to fulfill all warehouse equipment needs, including forklifts, pallet racks, shelving, conveyors, and mezzanines. Find a BMH location or shop online to view local product options.

