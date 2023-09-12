Axioma and Jacobi forge new partnership bringing investment managers enhanced risk analytics and workflow tools

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axioma, a leading global provider of factor risk models, portfolio construction tools, and enterprise risk solutions, today announces a new partnership with Jacobi Inc (Jacobi). Headquartered in San Francisco, Jacobi's' technology facilitates the design and management of multi-asset portfolios at scale, streamlines investment workflows and enables dynamic client engagement.

Brian Rosenberg , Chief Revenue Officer at Axioma comments: "We are pleased to partner with Jacobi, a firm that shares Axioma's commitment to put technology and the client experience at the heart of its platform. Our market-leading factor risk models and portfolio optimization tools will prove timely for wealth managers as they seek to better control gains and losses within tax-aware portfolios and navigate systematic factors in today's market, such as high inflation and interest rates."

Clients of the platform, including asset managers, wealth managers, consultants and asset owners, will now have access to Axioma's equity and multi-asset class factor risk models and portfolio optimizer, to better visualize portfolio risk, inform portfolio construction decisions, and ultimately bolster their portfolio return objectives.

With the integration, investment managers now have seamless access to point-in-time and time series risk analytics for factor-based decomposition, across equity and multi-asset class portfolios – all in one workflow integrated solution. In line with Jacobi's' unique, forward-looking portfolio construction capability, platform users will benefit from deep historical datasets, as well as bespoke forward-looking analysis, across a range of different scenarios and stress events.

With crisper and more intuitive visualization, the integration will also strengthen stakeholder engagement and enable clear communication of risk sources and impact to end-clients. This meets the growing demand from wealth and asset managers — as well as asset owners, trustees and consultants — for more detailed and timely risk reporting, particularly during market and geopolitical events.

Tony Mackenzie, Co-founder and CEO at Jacobi Strategies adds: "We are delighted to be partnering with Axioma who are highly regarded for their comprehensive bottom up risk analytics. Combining Axioma's risk and optimization toolkit with Jacobi's powerful visualization and workflow management capabilities will bring investment managers enormous efficiencies and in turn better outcomes for the end client."

About Axioma

Axioma's analytics suite provides investment management solutions to a global client base, including asset managers, asset owners, hedge funds, wealth managers and sell-side firms. Axioma's award-winning services are comprised of a comprehensive suite of factor risk models, multi-asset enterprise risk management, portfolio construction, and regulatory reporting solutions. Clients rely on Axioma analytics for decision intelligence throughout the entire investment process to achieve a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Axioma is part of Qontigo and a subsidiary of the Deutsche Börse Group. www.qontigo.com

About Jacobi

Founded in 2014, Jacobi's technology helps investment firms transform their multi-asset portfolio design, analytics and client engagement. Jacobi provides its services to top-tier investors across the globe with a client base representing assets under management of over US$7 trillion. Its award-winning technology is white-labeled and highly flexible enabling firms to build their own models, data, tools and applications on the platform. jacobistrategies.com

