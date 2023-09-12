BetterVet for Business Tapped for Strategic Partnership by United Pet Care

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Pet Care (UPC), a pet healthcare membership provider for top employers, has selected BetterVet as their exclusive mobile veterinary partner. BetterVet was chosen by UPC based on its strong client network, unique capabilities, and in-home pet healthcare model, which differentiates itself as a leader in the space.

UPC is a pet healthcare membership benefit for top U.S. employers which boasts a network of hundreds of thousands of benefit-eligible employees. The joint affiliation with BetterVet offers UPC members exclusive access to 20% savings on mobile veterinary care, making it the first of its kind.

The BetterVet and UPC partnership takes pet wellness care to the next level by offering even more options within the mobile veterinary space for employers to include in their employee benefits packages.

"We're thrilled to have teamed up with United Pet Care to offer savings for their members," said BetterVet CEO and Founder Bruce Herzfelder. "Reliable and affordable benefits are incredibly top of mind for pet parents. This partnership will allow us to provide convenient care to UPC's expansive member network of highly engaged pet parents from top employers around the nation."

Aaron Oaks, Chief Executive Officer at UPC, said, "We are excited to partner with BetterVet. Their strong footprint, skilled veterinarians, and range of mobile services will help us greatly in achieving our mission of making world-class pet healthcare accessible and affordable to employees everywhere. BetterVet is a great complement to UPC's existing network of brick-and-mortar veterinarians, as we can now offer our members high-quality care in the convenience of their own homes. We look forward to growing our partnership to further benefit the thousands of employer groups who have trusted UPC to protect their employees' pets."

The BetterVet for Business and UPC partnership benefits are now available in select cities nationwide. To learn more about BetterVet for Business, visit their Employer Page or schedule an introductory meeting.

About BetterVet

BetterVet®, founded in 2020, is leading the veterinary industry with its mobile, virtual, and Fear Free® approach to pet care. Combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, BetterVet delivers in-home pet care that leads with both science and heart. You can find BetterVet services in over 20 major cities, including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago, or online at: bettervet.com.

About BetterVet for Business

BetterVet for Business is an excellent partnership opportunity for corporations to provide enhanced pet benefits and vet care to their employees. We work with companies of all sizes across the United States. For more information about BetterVet for Business, reach out to daniel@bettervet.com.

About United Pet Care

United Pet Care is a pet healthcare membership benefit for top employers around the nation. Through our network of 1,500+ vets, we provide a value-conscious, inclusive alternative to pet insurance. Members save instantly at the vet on all in-house services. This also includes coverage on all animal types, breeds, ages, and pre-existing conditions. UPC offers big benefits and even bigger rewards, which in turn creates a better breed of highly engaged pet parents for veterinarians. For more information, please visit UPC's website at unitedpetcare.com/employers.

