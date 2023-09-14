Meals on Wheels America Awards $1.8 Million in Grants to Local Senior Nutrition Programs

Programs designed to reach unserved and underserved seniors, advance social connection programs and foster collaboration across the nationwide network

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership association dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation, today announced it has awarded a total of $1.8 million to 96 local senior nutrition providers serving 150,000 older adults through its latest grant program. Funding was distributed to reach unserved and underserved seniors, advance social connection programs and foster collaboration across the nationwide Meals on Wheels network and is set to improve the lives of seniors across 37 U.S. states and one Canadian province.

Meals on Wheels America has awarded a total of $1.8 million to 96 local senior nutrition providers serving 150,000 older adults through its latest grant program. (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to advancing access to lifesaving services for seniors."

As the older adult population in the U.S. increases along with the costs associated with meeting their needs, Meals on Wheels programs are struggling to keep up with the demand for services. Many are having to take drastic steps to sustain their programs amid funding challenges, including adding seniors to waiting lists and discontinuing or cutting back services. These grants are aimed at filling the gaps and addressing the barriers preventing local senior nutrition programs from meeting the needs of their communities. Specifically:

Meals on Wheels America Meeting Unmet Need Grants: Awarded to Meals on Wheels programs delivering and expanding nutrition options in their communities, with the goal of serving the nutritional needs of underserved or unserved seniors and expanding access to medically tailored meals.

Meals on Wheels America Social Connection Grants: Awarded to Meals on Wheels programs to overcome key operational barriers that limit their adoption or expansion of social connection programs, with the goal of serving the social connection needs of underserved or unserved seniors and expanding/enhancing social connection program offerings to meet the diverse interests and needs of older adults.

Meals on Wheels America Collaboration Grants: Awarded to a partnership of two or more Meals on Wheels programs to foster communication and cooperative action, with the goal of creating collaboration models to better serve underserved or unserved seniors and expanding access to medically tailored meals.

"We are committed to advancing access to lifesaving services for seniors. Awarding these grants allows us to expand the capacity of the nationwide Meals on Wheels network and prioritize communities with the greatest unmet need," said Ellie Hollander, Meals on Wheels America President and CEO. "By investing in local programs that are leading the way in innovation and sustainability, we're ensuring Meals on Wheels will be serving seniors for another 50 years."

Funding for these grants was made possible in part by generous contributions from Meals on Wheels America partners Caesars Foundation, Food Lion Feeds, the McKesson Foundation and Target Circle, in addition to individual donors and supporters who stepped up to the plate. In total, Meals on Wheels America has awarded nearly $4.3 million to local providers in 2023 alone - and with federal funding at significant risk for 2024, Meals on Wheels programs need help more than ever.

Learn more about how you can support Meals on Wheels at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/get-involved.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. (PRNewsfoto/Meals on Wheels America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meals on Wheels America