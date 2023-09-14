Ormco Announces the Launch of its Latest Innovation - Ormco™ Digital Bonding, Powered by Spark™ Technology

-Leveraging Ormco's Best in Class Solutions to Provide Orthodontists with Clinical Freedom & Workflow Efficiency-

BREA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation today announces the launch of Ormco Digital Bonding (OBD).

Ormco™ Digital Bonding Powered by Spark™ Technology (PRNewswire)

With this development, doctors can streamline daily workflow and achieve customized bracket positioning by leveraging Damon Ultima™ brackets and the Spark Approver Software. Ormco Digital Bonding makes bracket bonding consistent. In addition, orthodontists can use their digital workflows for all patients and easily make choices across multiple treatment options in the software. Doctors will also have increased flexibility to treat patients with even more treatment modalities. This development comes just two months after the introduction of Spark Clear Aligners Release 14, which provided web-based access to the Spark Approver platform, among other benefits.

Key features of Ormco Digital Bonding include:

One case submission portal for Ormco Digital Bonding cases and Spark Clear Aligner cases

Digital treatment planning and digital bracket placement interface with Spark Approver Software provides one easy-to-use software platform for Ormco Digital Bonding cases and Spark Clear Aligner cases

Damon Ultima Brackets, the first true full-expression orthodontic system designed for faster and more precise finishing. It is completely re-engineered to virtually eliminate play for precise control of rotation, angulation and torque* 1

Ormco™ Digital Bonding combines the best of our orthodontic solutions in brackets and aligners.

Ormco is uniquely positioned to provide doctors with the clinical freedom they want to treat patients their way. Now with Ormco Digital Bonding, Ormco has leveraged its premiere orthodontic solutions to provide orthodontists with even greater flexibility, more treatment options and an overall trouble-free workflow.

"Ormco has a consistent track record of clinically-focused orthodontic innovation and is dedicated to providing doctors with the tools and resources needed to achieve clinical excellence," said Eric Conley, President of Ormco. "Our latest example is Ormco Digital Bonding which combines the best of our orthodontic solutions in brackets and aligners. We're excited to provide doctors with yet another modality that increases clinical freedom and flexibility to grow their practices."

"Where precision and efficiency are paramount, Ormco Digital Bonding brings a unique approach to indirect bonding of orthodontic brackets utilizing the proven technology of the Spark Aligner Platform," said Dr. Michael Mayhew. "Integrating advanced digital treatment visualization, technicians mesh treatment plans and bracket selections to provide orthodontists with optimal setups. A unique printed jig system carrier design ensures precision bonding saving valuable chair time for bonding accuracy, predictably enhancing the patient's treatment journey."

Ormco Digital Bonding is now available in the US and will soon be available in Canada and Australia. To learn more about Ormco Digital Bonding and to Request a Demo, visit https://go-orm.co/odbdigitalbonding.

About the Spark Clear Aligner System

Spark Aligners are manufactured by Ormco, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of expertise, R & D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors treat more than 20 million patients in more than 140 countries. Spark Approver software is designed to give doctors more control and flexibility, while Spark's advanced aligner technology and TruGEN™ material provide more sustained force retention and better surface contact with the tooth. The Spark Aligner is also designed to be clearer and more comfortable, and stains less than the leading aligner brand— which may be why 100% of patients recently surveyed said they would recommend Spark Aligners to a friend.*

For more information about Spark Aligners, visit https://ormco.com/en-us/spark

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including the Damon Ultima System and Damon™ Clear2 Brackets). The Spark Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and Approver™ software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco .

* Data on file. 1 Wires not included.

