TikTok Shop Targets Growth for In-App Shopping with CommerceHub

LATHAM, N.Y. , Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide an exceptional in-app shopping experience for its one billion active users, and to accelerate the growth of TikTok Shop, the social media platform is implementing ecommerce solutions from CommerceHub, one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand, and delivery for retailers and brands globally. By implementing CommerceHub's unified commerce platform including ChannelAdvisor, TikTok will now have the ability to access tens of thousands of brands on CommerceHub's vast network that want to sell and market their products in the popular TikTok Shop.

TikTok Shop is an innovative new shopping feature in the app which enables merchants, brands, and creators to showcase and sell products directly on TikTok through in-feed videos, TikTok LIVEs, and product showcase tab. TikTok Shop leverages the app's ability to cultivate emerging fashion and shopping trends to promote and sell products to TikTok's massive user base. Thanks to the platform's powerful algorithm and cultural relevance, TikTok gives brands enormous advertising and selling potential to an audience of consumers ready for the next big thing.

CommerceHub's ChannelAdvisor marketplace integration solutions provide TikTok with a streamlined connection for brands to connect to TikTok Shop with advanced onboarding tools and APIs. Additionally, ChannelAdvisor Digital Marketing solutions will generate extensive awareness and engagement capabilities across its network to drive increased revenue growth opportunities for TikTok. CommerceHub's recent merger with ChannelAdvisor created a significantly expanded network of over 40,000 retailers and brands, and a growing portfolio of end-to-end commerce, marketing, and delivery solutions for global businesses.

"We're excited to partner with CommerceHub to bring new opportunities to the TikTok community and drive shopping moments directly through TikTok Shop in the US. This integration will enable sellers to efficiently streamline their TikTok Shop by syncing daily operations to their ecommerce platform of choice," said Marni Levine, Head of TikTok Shop Operations, SMB.

CommerceHub's leading ecommerce platform helps create new revenue models – enabling businesses on its network to grow faster and more profitably. TikTok Shop will benefit from CommerceHub's ability to provide rapid supplier brand onboarding, increasing TikTok's ability to test new products with new brands quickly and easily while expanding into new categories to further delight their in-app shoppers.

"We are pleased to have a market leader like TikTok as a powerful partner in our journey to reimagine the future of social commerce. TikTok Shop has the potential to demonstrate the mass appeal of in-app shopping, and we're generating a lot of excitement from brands across our network that want to sell on their platform," said Pete Elmgren, CommerceHub CRO. "The world's leading marketplaces trust CommerceHub to help them launch and scale curated product assortments, and drive agile, profitable ecommerce growth. Our ability to deliver this at scale for both our suppliers and retailers through the world's largest commerce network is truly game-changing and rewarding for all of us at CommerceHub."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com.

