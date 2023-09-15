Harmonic Introduces Breakthrough New Software Spectrum X Media Server

Supporting 1RU, Software Spectrum X Offers Unparalleled Flexibility for Media Ingest, Production and Playout Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced a breakthrough in innovation for its market-leading Spectrum™ family of media servers. At IBC2023, Harmonic will introduce Software Spectrum X, the next-generation software-only advanced media server. The new solution delivers outstanding broadcast quality and mission-critical reliability from a 1RU COTS server that aligns with Harmonic's highly successful Spectrum MediaPort 7000 real-time I/O module's footprint.

"The Software Spectrum X solution combines the time-proven, solid foundation of Harmonic's industry-leading Spectrum media server with a future-proof, software-based architecture that enables our customers to adapt to the evolutions in the media industry," said Stéphane Cloirec, vice president, product management, video appliances at Harmonic. "Featuring an open and scalable design, the new software paves the way for versatile and reliable applications with the simple addition of new codecs, channel-in-a-box functionality, IP I/Os and other advanced features as business requirements dictate."

Software Spectrum X offers market-leading performance and functionality in a compact footprint that packs up to four video channels in 1RU. The software supports a wide range of video codecs, resolutions and I/O options including 12G SDI, SMPTE 2110 and NDI, enabling media companies to deliver pristine, low-latency video in resolutions up to HD 1080p and UHD.

A cornerstone feature of Software Spectrum X is its plug-and-play integration into any Spectrum system, thanks to common API support. Software Spectrum X is also compatible with Harmonic's MediaGrid shared storage system. The software's open architecture ensures interoperability with third-party, best-of-breed solutions while enabling rapid development of new features and unparalleled flexibility for media ingest, production and playout applications. A special low-cost licensing option of Software Spectrum X is available for ingest-only workflows.

Harmonic will demonstrate Software Spectrum X at IBC2023. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in stand 1.B20, visit info.harmonicinc.com/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

