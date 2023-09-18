BLUEMERCURY EXPANDS PROPRIETARY BRANDS PORTFOLIO WITH THE LAUNCH OF CERULEAN 6°

The bath, body, and home fragrance line joins Bluemercury's suite of existing in-house labels, M-61 Skincare and Lune+Aster Cosmetics

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluemercury, a leading destination for luxury beauty and nameplate of Macy's, Inc, recently announced the expansion of its proprietary brands portfolio and its launch into a new category with the introduction of its first bath, body and home fragrance line, Cerulean 6°.

Created for those with the highest standards for bath, body and home fragrance experiences, Cerulean 6° elevates everyday rituals and stimulates the senses through its highly curated assortment of fragrance-led products. Featuring mood-boosting scents and textures, paired with luxurious designs and details, the collection is named for and represents the 6° of sensory perception brought to every experience, including the five recognized physical senses, along with the sixth sensation, emote.

"Internal innovation has always been an important element of our business, allowing us to build brands that deliver solutions based on direct feedback from our clients, and Cerulean 6° is no different as it addresses an expressed desire for luxe essentials in the bath, body and home fragrance category," said Julie Kelly, Head of Proprietary Brands at Bluemercury. "Cerulean 6° was developed for the client seeking exquisite experiential fragrance-led products at an approachable price point, and to make everyday moments feel more extraordinary."

Launching in two alluring scent lines – Constellation, a wood-forward floral, and Cloudline, a fruit-forward floral – the collection is now available exclusively at Bluemercury stores and on Bluemercury.com with the following product assortment:

Silken Quench Body Crème ($48) : Essential fragrance oils are infused with a delicate blend of cold-pressed hibiscus flower and shea butter, as well as vitamin E and essential fatty acids that deeply hydrate skin for up to forty-eight hours.

Opal Aura Body Lather ($24) : Calming jojoba oil is combined with essential fragrance oils to wash stressors away, while hydrating rosehip oil softens and moisturizes, leaving skin soothed and smoothed.

Honeyed Halo Body Oil ($46) : Essential fragrance oils, vitamin E and elderflower extract reinvigorate the skin, while an abundance of vitamins, minerals and nutrients work in harmony to moisturize for up to forty-eight hours, relieve rough patches and elevate the body to ideal, glowing health.

Divine Glow Body Polish ($36) : Formulated with essential fragrance oils and infused with sunflower oil and sea salt to rejuvenate the skin, the whipped texture melts from a solid into a fine lather, while spirulina and sea clay gently exfoliate and cleanse. Aligned to the holiday gifting season, the Scented Candle will also be available in three limited-edition holiday scents – Holiday Splendor, Apple Moonshine and Twinkling Treetops.



The full collection is vegan, gluten free, paraben free, phthalate free, sulfate free, cruelty free and free of synthetic dyes, while the body products are also silicone free, talc free and dermatologist tested.

About Bluemercury

With 178 locations across the country, including 158 standalone locations, Bluemercury pioneered a client-first service model that emphasizes hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty interactions. The leading luxury beauty destination and Macy's, Inc. nameplate offers a highly curated and premium product assortment across a range of beauty categories. Bluemercury helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive. As Bluemercury continues to evolve, it remains committed to its exceptional customer service origins and embraces its purpose to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of its clients. For more information, please visit www.bluemercury.com .

