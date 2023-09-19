First Renderings of Field of Light at Freedom Plaza Revealed

Opening this Winter to the public, the immersive installation will encompass more than

6-acres on Manhattan's East Side and honor New York's enduring creative spirit.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro arrived in New York to reveal a first look at the conceptual renderings of his highly anticipated public art installation, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza. Made possible by the Soloviev Foundation, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will welcome guests free of charge and present meaningful opportunities for community engagement and educational programming.

Conceptual rendering of Field of Light at Freedom Plaza. Credit The Soloviev Foundation. (PRNewswire)

At an event hosted by The Soloviev Foundation at Midtown Manhattan's Cucina 8½ on September 19, 2023, Munro presented his inspiration for Field of Light and hopes for New York's reception and enjoyment.

"Field of Light at Freedom Plaza stands for boundless imagination and the freedom to dream. It is my hope that it warms hearts and inspires both young and old to take from it and create something of their own to pass on to others," said Munro.

"New York City has always been and continues to be a global epicenter of freedom and the creative spirit," said Michael Hershman, the CEO of Soloviev Group. "We are thrilled to share this transformative experience with our community and the world."

Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will span more than six-acres from 38th to 41st Street east of First Avenue and will feature an array of 17,000 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres. Guests will be fully immersed in the installation as they are invited to walk the winding path through the ethereal painted landscape framed by the city's iconic skyline and the East River waterfront.

Opening to the public this Winter, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will remain in place for 12 months. Visitors are encouraged to follow @fieldoflightnyc on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as well as the project website fieldoflightnyc.com for timely updates and information on how to ultimately reserve a complimentary time for their visit.

London-born Bruce Munro is globally recognized for large-scale light-based artworks inspired by his lifelong study of natural light and curiosity about shared human experiences. His work has been commissioned by and displayed in gallery exhibitions, parks, cathedrals, botanical gardens, and museums across the globe, including New York's Guggenheim Museum; the Sharjah Museum of Art in the UAE; Sotheby's Beyond Limits at Chatworth, Victoria & Albert Museum, London; Uluru, Northern Territory Australia—the inspiration for the Field of Light; Texas Arboretum at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center; and most recently Kings Canyon, Northern Territory, Australia, among others. Bruce's work is also held in the permanent collections of museums and public art collections worldwide.

ABOUT FIELD OF LIGHT

Encompassing more than six-acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will feature 17,000 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres, which will illuminate with a slow and subtle change of hue. The installation will meld art, technology, and nature to create an ethereal muted landscape in the open waterfront area set against the backdrop of Manhattan. Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will welcome guests free of charge and present meaningful opportunities for community engagement and educational programming. Please visit fieldoflightnyc.com and follow @fieldoflightnyc on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for timely updates and information.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV FOUNDATION

The Soloviev Foundation is the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, dedicated to supporting the efforts of those working across humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes. The Foundation's gifts go to both large, long-established institutions addressing global crises and concerns, and smaller, hyperlocal organizations serving the populations in need within their communities. For more information, visit solovievfoundation.org.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, commercial and residential development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. Freedom Plaza is a property that the company looks forward to cultivating as a mixed-use development in its wonderful neighborhood on Manhattan's East Side. For more information, visit solovievgroup.com.

