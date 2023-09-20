Bring on the Project List: CRAFTSMAN® Adds New Tools to its Cordless V20* Lineup

The new V20* offerings include a cordless misting fan, right angle drill, high pressure inflator and more

Limited Time Deal: Customers can receive a 4Ah battery** with the purchase of select V20* combo kits available in-store and online at participating Lowe's and ACE Hardware

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker's iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand today announced several new additions to its V20* cordless system that help users seamlessly tackle a variety of to-dos all on one battery platform. The latest CRAFTSMAN V20* offerings include a misting fan, right angle drill, high pressure inflator, grease gun, caulk gun and 1/4-In. ratchet.

"CRAFTSMAN's cordless V20* tools are designed to tackle projects big or small, from the garage to the yard, and everywhere in between," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Tools & Outdoor, Stanley Black & Decker. "Our versatile and innovative product line-up gives everyone the confidence, that with CRAFTSMAN in their hand, there's nothing they can't do."

The new CRAFTSMAN V20* products offer user-friendly features and cordless freedom, ideal for completing a wide range of projects including:

V20* Cordless Misting Fan (

CMCE003C1 ) – The cordless misting fan offers effortless cooling in a lightweight and portable design.

V20* Right Angle Drill (

CMCD750B) – The right angle drill provides the power necessary for a wide range of drilling and fastening applications while allowing access into tight spaces with a 3.5-In. head profile height.

V20* High Pressure Inflator (

CMCE521B ) – The high pressure inflator provides up to 150 PSI max pressure and features an easy-read digital display.

V20* 2-Speed Grease Gun (

CMCGG001D1 ) – The 2-Speed grease gun powers through clogged grease fittings with a motor that delivers up to 10,000 max PSI in speed 1.

V20* Caulk Gun (

CMCE600B ) – The caulk gun is ideal for a wide variety of sealing and gluing applications and has an anti-drip feature to help ensure a clean end point.

V20* 1/4-In. Ratchet ( CMCF934B ) – The 1/4-In. ratchet provides expert-level fastening speed and up to 35 ft-lbs. of max torque.

Free 4Ah Battery** with Purchase of Select CRAFTSMAN® V20* Combo Kits

Now through January 31, 2024, get a free CRAFTSMAN 4Ah battery**, an estimated $119 retail value, with the purchase of select V20* combo kits. Available in-store and online at participating Lowe's and ACE Hardware. For more details and to shop the promo, visit https://www.craftsman.com/pages/v20-system.

New CRAFTSMAN V20* products are available now in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold. To learn more about these products and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN® tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

**Offer valid 8/1/23 –1/31/24 at participating Lowe's and ACE Hardware stores, and online at lowes.com and acehardware.com while supplies last. Applies to full price purchase of SELECT Craftsman V20* Combo Kit only; see https://www.craftsman.com/pages/v20-system for list of eligible kits. May not be combined with any other discount or offer and does not apply to prior purchases. Free Craftsman V20* 4.0Ah Lithium Ion Battery (SKU CMCB204) may not be returned for cash or credit. No cash value, except where prohibited by law. Void where prohibited. See https://www.craftsman.com/pages/v20-system for details.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

