Gold Kidney Health Plan Appoints Two New Executives to Further Drive Strategic Growth and Partnership with Providers Nationally

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Kidney Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with chronic special needs, is strengthening its sales and provider network team with the addition of two executives who will help the company's national growth as it champions the path of chronic condition benefits for seniors. Appointed as Health Plan Chief Growth Officer, Leigh Cantrell will lead the company's health plan growth by increasing net membership and execution for Arizona and Florida. Carrie Knowles-Atkinson will service as Senior Vice President and Executive Director leading network provider strategy and the health plan in Florida.

We are focused on driving growth and building provider partnerships on a national level to deliver high-quality, affordable care to more seniors and are thrilled to welcome Leigh and Carrie to our team during this pivotal time, said Gregg Kunemund, Chief Operating Officer for Gold Kidney. "Their combined Medicare expertise will enable us to grow and demonstrate the outstanding value, service and care Gold Kidney Health Plan has to offer."

Cantrell brings nearly 20 years of sales management experience in the Medicare industry. Through her 10+ year tenure at UnitedHealthcare and 3 years at Cigna she held a variety of sales leadership roles. While leading sales for the state of Georgia at UHC her team was able to organically enroll 50,000+ new members in her CSNP, DSNP & Community Medicare Advantage Products by translating marketing strategy into actionable sales tactics. In her most recent roles with Cigna, she was the Regional VP of Medicare Growth for the NE/Mid-West and SE regions.

"I am thrilled to join Gold Kidney and be a part of an exceptional company who is changing healthcare for Medicare eligibles that have chronic conditions. Collaborating with our talented leadership team, I am confident that we will drive transformative growth here at Gold Kidney and deliver our mission and deep purpose to those we serve, "said Leigh Cantrell.

Knowles-Atkinson brings 25+ years' experience with healthcare payers including 22 years' progressive executive-level leadership experience within Provider Networks. During her 19-year tenure with UnitedHealth Group (UnitedHealthcare and Optum) she acted as the executive leader responsible for local, regional, and national Provider Network teams and gained deep experience with Medicare Advantage (Medicare), Medicaid, commercial (employer-sponsored), Exchange and Global networks and benefit plans as well as network solutions for Federal customers.

"I'm honored to join this amazing company and their vision for providing quality chronic conditions plans for our senior population. Our collaboration with our providers is fostering strong bonds with their patients and care," said Carrie Knowles-Atkinson.

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs. Gold Kidney currently Is licensed to operate as a Medicare Advantage plan in AZ and FL. Medicare contract from CMS (Center for Medicare Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to effectively improve patient outcomes and quality. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit www.goldkidney.com.

