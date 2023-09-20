MEDIA ALERT: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN EVENT FEATURING LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, HOME DEPOT, NVIDIA, INSTACART, BYD AMERICAS AND MORE

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Prologis' GROUNDBREAKERS 2023 – GROUNDBREAKERS is Prologis' annual thought leadership forum that brings together business leaders, industry experts,
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 27, 2023, 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM PT
WHERE:
Prologis HQ at Pier 1 in San Francisco + live streamed globally
SPEAKERS:
• KEYNOTE:
• Hamid Moghadam, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Prologis
• Ted Decker, Chair, President and CEO, Home Depot
• CLOSING:
• Jessica Alba, Actress, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, The Honest Company
Panels and speakers on the following topics:
• Where Has the Workforce Gone: Alison Caplan, Chief People Officer, CBRE; Aaron Demerson, Commissioner Representing Employers, TX Workforce Commission; Christina Hall,
• Energy Transition and Renewable Energy: Martin Adams, GM and Chief Engineer, LA Department of Water and Power; Alice Jackson, SVP, System Strategy and Chief Planning Officer,
• Logistics That Learn - Transformation through AI: Azita Martin, VP and GM of AI for Retail, CPG, and QSR, NVIDIA; Warren Packard, Operating Partner, AI Fund.
• The Supply Chain is Still the Supply Chain, Until AI Steps In: Kyle Bernhardt, Chief Product Officer, TestFit; Gina Chung, VP, Corporate Development, Locus Robotics; Chazz Simms,
WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
Everyone interested in innovation, the global supply chain, logistics real estate, renewable energy, transportation, AI and more. Register here.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Prologis, Inc.