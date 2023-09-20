Moomoo Japan Launches Online Brokerage Business, Offering about 7,000 Tradable US Stocks

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Japan announced the launch of its online brokerage business on the global investment and trading platform moomoo. Starting from 19th September 2023, Japanese investors are able to trade approximately 7,000 US stocks and ETFs on the moomoo platform, which represents the highest level of tradable U.S. shares in the Japanese industry, and almost 30% more than the number of U.S. stocks offered by the second highest in the Japanese industry.

As of the publication of this article, Japanese investors could trade on moomoo with the lowest commission rate among all Japanese online brokerages. [1]

"We saw great interest in investing US stocks in Japan, especially the younger generation. With the launch of our online brokerage business, Japanese moomoo users can now trade US stocks via our proprietary moomoo app, just at their fingertips, while enjoying massive free data, professional-level investing tools and news services, that help them to make informed investing decisions," said moomoo Japan CEO Francisco Izawa.

As a global investment and trading platform at the forefront of U.S. stock trading, moomoo is the first online platform to offer round-the-clock U.S. stocks and ETFs trading via the respective brokerages in Singapore and Australia.

The same feature will soon be available to Japanese investors, allowing them to trade 301 selected US stocks and ETFs, 24 hours every trading day. This move will mark moomoo as the first Japanese online broker to offer 24-hour trading of over 300 selected US stocks and ETFs.

Moomoo made its debut in Japan in October 2022, introducing its all-in-one app that offers market information, education tools and a vibrant community of global peers to Japanese investors. Moomoo Japan holds qualifications for conducting Type-I Financial Instruments Business, Type-II Financial Instruments Business, Investment Management Business, and Investment Advisory and Agency Business.

Moomoo Japan has received significant praise from the public and media for 'shaking up' the online trading industry within the local market. In June, the prestigious financial magazine Nikkei Money recognized moomoo for its advanced analysis and expertly curated global stock information. Particularly noteworthy was the app's ability to provide English-focused data, a valuable resource that is often challenging to find in Japan.

Grows with like-minded peers worldwide at moomoo

Since its establishment in 2018 in Palo Alto, California, moomoo is committed to innovate the financial world and transform the investing experience. It breaks the barriers between amateur and professional investors, empowering investors of all kinds with a pro-level trading service and data with its technological advancements.

"The Japanese stock market has also long been dominated by institutional investors, but the situation is becoming different now. Data shows that the proportion of shares held by individual investors in Japan has reached 17.6%, which is close to the highest level since 2013 [2]," Izawa said. "And it is good to see the younger generation in Japan attempt to trade stock and invest in their financial future. "

According to a survey recently published by Japan's Financial Services Agency, as of the end of March, the total number of NISA, Nippon (Japan) Individual Savings Account, accounts in Japan reached 18.74 million, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the end of 2022. Notably, within this figure, 5.19 million accounts are held by individuals aged 20 to 39, representing about 5% growth compared to the end of 2022 [3].

Moomoo nurtures a culture of continuous learning through its inclusive online Moo Community and complimentary investment education courses, catering to the needs of investors at every level of investment experience. In collaboration with its sister brand, moomoo cultivates an interactive online investing community that unites over 20 million investors from all over the globe. Within the Moo Community, investors can connect with like-minded peers, share experiences and stories, and potentially enhance their trading skills through free online courses and interactive events.

"By the end of the second quarter, we observed a remarkable 330% surge in community engagement in Japan compared to the previous quarter. Similarly, our online investing curriculum experienced a substantial 142% sequential increase in click rates, " Izawa said.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussion, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. Moomoo's parent company, Futu Holdings Limited, is Nasdaq Listed. It is a global strategic collaborator with the New York Stock Exchange. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

