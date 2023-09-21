Botkeeper Lands Google Cloud AI Expert Ben Royce as Keynote for First-Ever AI Unchained Conference

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the tech company revolutionizing the accounting industry, Botkeeper, has announced a thrilling addition to the already impressive lineup at their first-ever conference, AI Unchained. Ben Royce, a renowned AI expert with Google Cloud, will be delivering the keynote address raising the bar and setting the stage for what promises to be a transformative event.

Ben Royce , a renowned AI expert with Google Cloud, will deliver the keynote address at AI Unchained on Sept. 22, 2023 .

Scheduled for Sept 21-23, the conference has also generated whispers of a mysterious and significant announcement from Botkeeper, raising anticipation to fever pitch levels. AI Unchained is set to be a groundbreaking event.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Ben Royce to our stage," says Botkeeper's CMO Jessica Veiga. "His insights into artificial intelligence have shaped the industry, and his perspective will be an invaluable addition to the conference. Attendees are in for an unforgettable experience!"

Along with Royce, the conference will feature a host of other thought leaders in the accounting and tech sectors, diving deep into advancements in automation and artificial intelligence. The lineup includes ( SPEAKERS ). The buzz around Botkeeper's keynote is particularly strong, as the company has hinted at significant revelations to be made during the conference.

While the in-person experience at AI Unchained promises unparalleled networking opportunities and immersive sessions, Botkeeper is excited to announce the addition of a virtual attendance option.

After seeing an overwhelming response with on-site tickets nearly sold out and a complete booking of their room block at The Westin, Boston Seaport District, Botkeeper is broadening their audience reach. For those unable to travel to Boston, this virtual option ensures they won't miss out on the transformative content the conference has to offer.

"Our mission is to provide content that not only educates but also drives innovation and challenges conventional mindsets. Ben Royce's presence adds a whole new dimension to the conference" says Botkeeper Founder and CEO Enrico Palmerino. "While nothing can truly replicate the energy and connection of being at AI Unchained in person, we're excited to provide a virtual option. This ensures that even those who can't join us on-site will still get a glimpse of the groundbreaking insights we have to offer."

With limited time remaining, the call to register is more pressing than ever. The AI Unchained conference is poised to be an unforgettable experience.

For the Full On-site Experience:

Register for the Unparalleled On-site Experience! Dive into the immersive world of AI Unchained. From invaluable networking opportunities to hands-on sessions, the on-site experience is truly one-of-a-kind. Reserve your spot now: AI Unchained On-site Registration

For Virtual Attendees:

Embrace the Virtual Experience of AI Unchained! Can't join in person? No worries. You can still be part of the revolution. Opt for the comprehensive virtual content bundle: AI Unchained Virtual Bundle , or tailor your experience by selecting individual sessions to attend: Individual AI Unchained Sessions .

About AI Unchained Conference

Located at The Westin in Boston's Seaport District, AI Unchained isn't just another conference—it's an experience. Catering specifically to accounting professionals, this unparalleled event boasts a lineup of some of the industry's most dynamic influencers and thought leaders, including Dixie McCurley, Deborah Defer, W. Michael Hsu, Gale Crosley, Geni Whitehouse , and many more. This event has also garnered the support of eminent sponsors such as Expensify, Avalara, Jirav, ADP, Right Networks, Xero, Intuit, and more.

Each session, meticulously crafted, promises insights that are both relevant and revolutionary. From workshops on cutting-edge accounting technologies to discussions that challenge the conventions of the profession, attendees are guaranteed an engaging and educational experience. What's more — they can earn up to 13 CPE credits, ensuring professional growth aligns with personal enrichment. But AI Unchained is not just about lessons and lectures. Attendees will have the chance to network with hundreds of professionals — all set against the backdrop of the world-class city of Boston.

In a rapidly evolving industry, AI Unchained is the beacon for those looking to stay ahead, offering unparalleled opportunities to learn, connect, and shape the future. Dive into this elbow-rubbing, technology-exploring, future-shaping gathering and ensure you're at the forefront of the accounting revolution.

For ticketing, accommodations, and more, visit the AI Unchained website.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is an automated bookkeeping solution, purpose-built for accounting professionals. Using a unique combination of people, processes, and artificial intelligence, Botkeeper delivers massive efficiency gains and time savings. Positioned at the forefront of accounting innovation, it's designed to create capacity and empower firms to grow their client base, expand their service offerings, and optimize operational overhead.

Distinctively crafted with the nuances of the accounting world in mind, Botkeeper is the only CAS solution tailor-made for firms. This commitment to specialization reflects not just in its technology but in its ability to understand the intricacies of the profession. With Botkeeper, accounting practices are equipped with a dedicated ally, geared to elevate their practice and redefine the future of bookkeeping.

