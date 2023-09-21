Leaders in pet nutrition and food tracking have come together to help pets and their parents discover shared wellbeing through walking and natural nutrition.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most meaningful moments with your dog happen outdoors on an early morning walk or a hike to watch the sunset, and the health benefits for both pets and pet parents ought to be celebrated. Research shows that just 30 minutes of walking your dog per day can reduce human risk of obesity, coronary heart disease and osteoporosis, while allowing for better sleep and lower levels of loneliness and stress.1 The benefits for your dog are similar—it's vital exercise that keeps them active and in ship-shape, especially if they've been cooped up indoors. In preparation for National Walk Your Dog Week (October 1-7), Wellness Pet Company , a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, today announced a collaboration with No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app MyFitnessPal that encourages pet parents to get outside and track their steps with their furry friend ahead of the week-long celebration.

Put Some Pup in Your Step! Wellness Pet Company and MyFitnessPal Get Pets & Their Parents Moving Ahead of National Walk Your Dog Week (PRNewswire)

In celebration of National Walk Your Dog Week and the role walks play in the lives of pets and their parents, Wellness Pet is sponsoring a sweepstakes where one lucky pet parent will have the chance to win a supply of free Wellness Pet products for your dog to fuel future walks, a one-year premium MyFitnessPal membership (currently available to consumers at $79.99/year) and a $150.00 Visa gift card. Pet parents can enter to win between October 1-7 by liking, commenting and tagging a friend on Wellness Pet's 10/1 Instagram post and following Wellness Pet and MyFitnessPal. To learn more, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com/NationalWalkYourDogWeek2023. To start logging your dog walks now, MyFitnessPal and Wellness Pet are giving away 30 days free of MyFitnessPal Premium access. Visit www.wellnesspet.myfitnesspal.com/ to redeem and start logging today.

Together, as two companies whose foundations are built on the importance of wellbeing and nutrition, Wellness Pet and MyFitnessPal are helping pet parents and their dogs integrate healthier activities like walking into their daily routines. According to MyFitnessPal, on average, 6 million dog walks are logged on the app each year, and users who have logged a dog walk generally log 1.5-2x more exercises than the average person without a furry friend. As MyFitnessPal users track food and exercise activities, personalized nutrition insights provide the tools and knowledge they need to build healthy habits for life, while Wellness Pet's natural pet food, which includes added vitamins, minerals and taurine, and treats make mealtime more delicious and nutritious for pets.

"In addition to nutritious mealtime and healthy treating, physical activity is crucial to your dog's overall health, and daily walks are an excellent way to meet those needs," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, global veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company. "Just like us humans, pets feel their best when eating well and staying active, making walks a fantastic way to spend more quality time together while doing something good for your bodies. With the World's Largest Pet Walk and National Walk Your Dog Week just around the corner, Wellness Pet and MyFitnessPal encourage pet parents to get outside with their dogs now and keep those healthy habits going throughout the year."

"Walking your dog is one of the most sustainable forms of physical activity that benefits you and your beloved companion, and moments like National Walk Your Dog Week are even more reason to get outside and start walking together," said Stephanie Nelson, MS, RD and MyFitnessPal in-house registered dietitian. "Naturally, dog parents may be taking more steps and moving for longer periods of time, making it more likely to meet their fitness goals. In tracking habits and steps through MyFitnessPal, you can easily review and celebrate the progress you're making with your dog by your side as you continue a happy and healthy lifestyle together."

Whether you're an avid walker or hoping to refresh your routine, Dr. Bernal shares tips to keep your furry friends as healthy and happy as possible during their next outing:

Aim for 30-minute walks about five times per week but make sure the intensity is right for your dog. Younger pups might love a morning jog, but older dogs may prefer a gentle stroll to stop and sniff. It's the perfect outing to keep them healthy both physically and mentally.

Be a responsible dog walker, especially with the changing weather. Don't forget a plastic bag and portable water bottle on the go.

Wellness ® Rewarding Life ® . For older dogs or larger breeds that may be slower to start their walk, Wellness ® Move Health Supplements can help support joint and hip health. Give your dog a quick boost of energy and encourage good behavior on walks with treats, such as. For older dogs or larger breeds that may be slower to start their walk,can help support joint and hip health.

th annual World's Largest Pet Walk on September 23 . Walks are a great way to encourage doggy socialization. If they're comfortable, take advantage of new opportunities to get outside with other furry friends and their parents, such as Pet Partners' 6annualon

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood , and find Wellness on Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter : @wellnesspetfood.

About MyFitnessPal: MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 18 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

1Tahir Tak, MR.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic Health System, No bones about it: Dogs are good for your health, May 2023

WellPet renames to Wellness Pet Company (PRNewsfoto/Wellness Pet Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company