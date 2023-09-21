Scout Clean Energy Holds Blade Signing Ceremony for Sweetland Wind Farm

Scout Celebrated Sweetland's Successful and Rapidly Advancing Construction Progress

Sweetland Will Be the First Project Constructed since acquisition by Brookfield Renewable

MILLER, S.D., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy (Scout), a Colorado based renewable energy developer-owner-operator, recently celebrated the on-going construction of the 200 MW Sweetland Wind Project (Sweetland) with landowners, stakeholders and the construction team at a Blade Signing Ceremony outside Miller, South Dakota. Sweetland, located in Hand County, SD will be owned and operated by Scout Clean Energy.

Photo Credit: Colton Sorrells and Scout Clean Energy (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about the progress we have made toward completing this greenfield wind farm project and we wanted to celebrate this milestone with the construction team, stakeholders and our landowners," said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy. "Due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to host a blade signing event at Bitter Ridge, another greenfield wind project in Indiana. Now, we are glad we were able to host this blade signing event for Sweetland."

The Blade Signing Ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate Sweetland's successful and rapidly advancing construction progress as well as thank the landowners who have worked in partnership with Scout to bring this renewable energy project to South Dakota. The event started with a speech from Mr. Rucker, followed by a luncheon hosted by Scout, and culminated in everyone coming together to sign one of the turbine blades that will be installed on one of the project's wind turbines. Joining the landowners in attendance were representatives of Scout Clean Energy, Bradley Construction Management, Blattner Energy, AEI, GE, and other key local and state officials.

"For me to be gathered with all the people who made this project possible is a special moment and another huge milestone for Scout Clean Energy," explained Rucker. "None of this would be possible without all the hard work and dedication from everyone at this event as well as the many others who have worked tirelessly to make this blade signing possible. Thank you."

Scout is installing GE's 2.8-127 series turbines, which have been named by the American Clean Power Association (ACPA) as the most widely deployed wind turbine in the US. With the GE turbines, Sweetland is expected to produce over 903,500 megawatt hours of low cost, renewable power each year, offsetting approximately 615,000 tons of annual carbon emissions. This is the equivalent to powering approximately 82,100 homes with carbon free electricity.

Scout is managing construction of the project and Blattner Energy is serving as the Balance of Plant (BOP) Contractor. Sweetland is supporting over 400 temporary construction jobs and plans to provide 10 permanent full-time positions once the project begins operations. The economic benefits to the community are estimated to meet or exceed $35 million in new local revenues over the expected life of the Sweetland project.

Scout is a portfolio company of Brookfield Renewable, one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms.

PHOTO – Sweetland Blade Signing Event (Credit: Colton Sorrells and Scout Clean Energy)

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a renewable energy developer and owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with approximately 1,000 MW of operating and under construction wind assets, and a pipeline of over 19,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 22 states, including more than 2,300 MW of advanced-stage projects. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. For more information, please visit www.scoutcleanenergy.com

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 31,300 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 134,400 megawatts of renewable power assets, 13 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of carbon capture and storage, 3 million tons of recycled material and 4 million metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas production annually.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management.

CONTACT: Chad Thompson

chad@scoutcleanenergy.com

901.331.0779

