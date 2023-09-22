Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in 6th ACTC Conference in Skiathos, Greece

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be hosting a booth and presenting at the 6th Advances in Circulating Tumor Cells ("ACTC") conference held this week in Skiathos, Greece.

This year's meeting will focus on the latest advances and clinical applications of liquid biopsy, with presentations on CTCs, circulating tumor DNA, circulating miRNAs and more. The Company's participation will include a poster sharing research into potential use of its Co-Primers™ technology in liquid biopsy applications, as well as a brief presentation about the upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and its potential to transform infectious disease diagnosis worldwide.

More information about the conference can be found here. Parties interested in learning more about the Company's products or research into liquid biopsy are invited to visit Booth #9.

The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

