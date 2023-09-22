'One image is all it takes': at RSNA 2023, Agfa shares how its intelligent technology delivers the right image, the first time

Technologies such as MUSICA®, SmartXR® and ScanXR® provide accurate and high-quality diagnostic information from the first X-ray taken, to reduce retakes and speed up workflows

MUSICA® automatically optimizes image processing, to deliver excellent image quality compared to standard image processing.



SmartXR® gives radiographers predictive workflow assistance with image acquisition software.



ScanXR® helps identifing suspicious critical pathologies.

Agfa will also highlight solutions including the latest DR 100s mobile radiography unit, the high-performing DR 600 X-ray room, and the new DensityScan™1.

Each week more than 3 million radiographic exams are carried out with Agfa equipment around the world. At RSNA 2023, Agfa will share how it uses its intelligent solutions to make every image count. MUSICA® gold standard image processing, AI-driven technologies including SmartXR®, ScanXR® and DensityScan™, as well as the newest versions of the groundbreaking DR 100s mobile X-ray solution and the high-performing DR 600 X-ray room, all play a role in helping deliver accurate and high-quality diagnostic information, from the first X-ray taken.

"Everyone wants to provide good image quality, but we go a step further. We make it easier for radiographers to get the 'right' image the first time. By reducing retakes, the radiographer's own workflow is smoother and more efficient, while the patient receives less radiation – which is an important outcome for everyone. And the radiologist gets high-quality images that deliver the diagnostic information needed, more quickly. One image is all it takes," says Jeroen Spruyt, Head of DR at Agfa Radiology Solutions.

Discover Agfa's intelligent technologies for image processing and workflow assistance:

MUSICA®, which comes standard with all Agfa direct radiography (DR) and computed radiography (CR) systems, automatically analyzes the characteristics of raw images and optimizes the processing parameters, independent of body part or dose deviation. Its high image quality and low-dose features have made MUSICA the 'gold standard' in image processing for radiology departments around the world.

The SmartXR® portfolio adds X-ray intelligence to Agfa's DR solutions, to provide image acquisition support and lighten the radiographers' workload. Predictive workflow assistance for dose, alignment, patient positioning, image rotation and more help improve operational performance in image acquisition.

ScanXR® identifies suspicious critical pathologies, ensuring that images with key diagnostic information can be immediately marked as high priority at the point of care.

*DensityScan™: automated osteoporosis screening, powered by IBEX BH

Highlighted solutions from Agfa's DR portfolio:

ZeroForce™ motor-assisted movement of the vertical column;



a double-trigger button in the tubehead handles for fine adjustments;



proven and widely available lead batteries that offer the lowest TCO;



a barcode reader that enables a zero-click enhanced workflow;



SmartRotate™ for 11 more body parts.

The DR 600 is Agfa's high-productivity, fully automatic, ceiling-suspended, direct radiography room that streamlines workflow and increases throughput. Powered by MUSICA®, it is ideal for busy care environments. Proven technologies including ZeroForce™ maneuverability and EasyStitch™ full leg/full spine imaging enhance the experience of patients and operators alike.

Both the DR 100s and the DR 600 are available with the full SmartXR® portfolio.

Discover "one-take" imaging, by visiting us at RSNA 2023, Chicago, Il., from Nov 26-30, booth #2552.

About Agfa

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

For more information on Agfa please visit www.agfa.com

1 DensityScan™ is not available in the US and Canada.

