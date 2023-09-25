THE BAHAMAS DEEPENS TIES WITH STATE OF QATAR

Deputy Prime Minister Heads Official Visit to State of Qatar for Signing of MOU and Tourism and Development Discussions

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Honorable I. Chester Cooper today led a team from his ministry, along with a delegation of tourism and other government officials, on a trade mission to West Asia, beginning with an official visit to the State of Qatar.

On behalf of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the deputy prime minister and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation (BMOTIA) have been forging strategic partnerships with several Middle Eastern countries to strengthen ties to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Minister for Grand Bahama the Honorable Ginger Moxey and Minister of State for the Environment the Honorable Zane Lightbourne and Senator the Honorable Barry Griffin will accompany the deputy prime minister.

Whilst in Qatar from Sunday, September 24, the deputy prime minister will sign a memorandum of understanding with Qatar on behalf of The Bahamas. The MOU will concretize agreements in principle surrounding the development of aviation and other related services.

The deputy prime minister will also meet with the head of Qatar Airways to discuss multiple mutually beneficial aviation opportunities for both countries as well as prepare for an on-the-ground site visit of Bahamasair's domestic operations by Qatar Airways' technical teams next month.

Tourism official will continue talks with Qatar Tourism on Bahamas and multi-destination Caribbean tourism. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, prime minister of Qatar, will also have a private audience with the deputy prime minister to discuss alliances between our two countries.

The delegation will also meet with officials from the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Investment Authority.

The delegation will engage officials in talks centered around investments in The Bahamas and the possible framework of a Caribbean Investment Fund Project that would include funding for infrastructure, science & technology, energy, airports & aviation, business incubation & entrepreneurship, tourism, and agriculture & fisheries.

There will also be discussions about grant funding for environmental protection, sustainable development goals, support for business development for women and youth in particular, disaster reconstruction, urban development, and national development planning.

Minister Moxey, Minister Lightbourne and Senator Griffin will meet with officials and private investors to discuss investment opportunities in Grand Bahama, technology, innovation, and sustainable environmental initiatives.

Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer, will meet with executives of Qatar Aeronautical Academy to trade knowledge and best practices on aviation strategies that could further develop The Bahamas Aeronautical Academy and the Bahamas' aviation industry.

The delegation departs Qatar on Tuesday September 26, 2023.

