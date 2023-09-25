Fiera Capital Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of entrepreneurship, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

"Today marks a significant milestone in Fiera Capital's journey," said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Global Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past two decades, we have seized opportunities, delivered excellent performance, and achieved global growth thanks to the expertise of our people and our unwavering commitment to building sustainable prosperity for all our stakeholders."

Mr. Desjardins added, "As we continue to expand on our accomplishments to date, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative investment solutions and remarkable service. Our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and maintaining a client-centric approach will continue to drive our mission. In keeping with this commitment, we continue to progress on the establishment of a new regionalized distribution model that will drive closer proximity to clients, foster organic growth, and continue the global expansion of our investment platform. Overall, I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved together, and I look forward to building on our collective success in the years to come."

Starting in 2003 as a team of 50 employees in Montreal with C$5 billion in AUM, Fiera Capital has substantially expanded its reach with over 850 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, managing C$164.2 billion as of June 30, 2023.

