Are Americans Looking to Move? New data from the Coldwell Banker Move Meter℠ reveals Shocking Search Destinations

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City dwellers are seeking fresh horizons with Los Angeles, Denver and New York topping the charts as the most frequent searchers looking to move, according to new data from the Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC Move MeterSM tool, which compares characteristics such as cost and quality of living city by city. But where are they looking to go? Austin, Texas reigns supreme as the most searched Move Meter destination, drawing potential new residents with its thriving culture, job market and comparable affordability.

The exclusive Move Meter tool was created to give sellers and buyers an informative, clear picture about the potential of making their dream move a reality. It's also the focus of the brand's new "Dream" ad campaign airing on select Thursday nights on a streaming service this fall during the football season. Alongside it, the "Move Meter Match-Up," a video and social media series comparing cities of each week's football team matchups, invites consumers to compare their favorite football teams' hometowns on Coldwellbanker.com.

The data collected, which includes tens of thousands of searches over the course of this year's campaign, reveals the most sought-after cities, routes and states where Americans are eager to find their new address.

A glimpse into Americans' imaginations, featuring the expected, and the unexpected:

Austin, Texas

Charlotte, N.C.

New York

Los Angeles

Nashville, Tenn.

Tampa, Fla.

Raleigh, N.C.

Seattle

Atlanta

San Diego

The Top 10 Cities People Are Dreaming of Moving From:

Los Angeles Denver New York Louisville, Ky. Chicago Austin, Texas Allentown, Pa. Seattle San Diego Minneapolis

Austin, Texas Leads as the Most Desirable Destination : Austin, Texas stands as the most coveted search destination, with its abundance of live music and warm weather. Charlotte, N.C. and New York round out the top three, enticing individuals with their vibrant cultures and robust employment prospects.





Out-of-State Searches Decreased : Last summer, 82% of all Move Meter searches were looking to move out of state, but this year, that number dropped to 72.5%. This indicates that while many aspire to relocate to distant locales, a portion is also keen on staying put within their current state.





California , Florida , and Texas Lead In-State Moves: Residents of California , Florida and Texas are the most satisfied staying within state lines. They lead with the most searches within their own states.

In addition to the Move Meter, Coldwell Banker has created the ultimate destination for home sellers, with industry exclusive tools like the CB Estimate℠, which provides a home value estimate, and a remarkable new Seller's Assurance Program.

With a network of over 100,000 agents across the globe, Coldwell Banker has affiliated agents in nearly every market in the United States.

QUOTES:

"The Move Meter is a powerful tool helping dreamers find their next destination. Tying Move Meter into our latest streaming advertising campaign "Dream" during Thursday football games is a touchdown for our consumers and our agents. Inviting our consumers to compare the hometowns of their favorite teams in a healthy competition enables us to engage with them in an entertaining way while helping them to dream of home in new destinations. Of course, our network is ready on the field to help them achieve their real estate goals."

- David Marine, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

