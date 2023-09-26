Bristow Group to Present at the 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, will present at the 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Bristow's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. MST and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com .

Investors

Bristow Group Inc.

Jennifer Whalen

InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com

Media

Bristow Group Inc.

Adam Morgan

Adam.morgan@bristowgroup.com

