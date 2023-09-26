Gray Remains No. 1 in the Food & Beverage Market

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray is proud to announce another first-place finish in Engineering News-Record's Top Contractor rankings for the food & beverage market.

Prestage Farm’s award-winning turkey processing facility in Camden, SC (PRNewswire)

Gray is proud to announce another first-place finish in Engineering News-Record’s rankings for food & beverage.

This marks the second straight year Gray has been the top firm for food & beverage in ENR's Top Contractor Sourcebook. This ranking is a testament to the customized solutions Gray offers through fully integrated services to customers across the globe.

"From discrete service offerings to hybrid approaches, Gray provides creative solutions that go beyond meeting challenges and produce exceptional projects," says Tyler Cundiff, president, integrated process group, Gray, Inc. "It's really all about flexibility, value for our customers, and our ability to fabricate and automate equipment to build world-class facilities. It's this versatility that has kept Gray at the top of the food & beverage market for two consecutive years."

Gray has built upon its foundation in design-build by expanding services and evolving the approach to focus on needs customers have. Today, Gray offers the EPMC™️ approach – engineer, procure, manufacture, construct – providing a more collaborative, comprehensive model of project delivery for the food & beverage market. It is an extension of the EPC model that builds in an extra step, when it makes sense to do so, instead of trying to apply a one-size-fits-all model to every project.

Experience That Counts

ENR's rankings are determined by revenue within each category and this year's top ranking came after Gray posted more than $1 billion in revenue from food & beverage projects.

This year, Gray worked with companies like American Foods Group on a new beef processing facility, Prestage Farms on an award-winning turkey processing plant, Clemens Food Group on an award-winning meat operation, and T. Marzetti on a series of dressing facility improvements.

Over the past 25 years, Gray has completed more than 120 projects for its global—and growing—base of food & beverage customers.

About Gray:

Consistently ranked among the top industrial contractors, Gray focuses on the following markets for domestic and international customers: Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Automotive, Distribution, Mission Critical, and Commercial, with nearly 30 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Founded in 1960, Gray's team operates cohesively to deliver scalable solutions from process improvement to plant design and construction.

For more information, visit gray.com and follow us @Gray.

Media Contact:

Abby Johnson

ajohnson@gray.com

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gray Construction