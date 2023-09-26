KASK INTRODUCES NEW PRIMERO SERIES HELMETS FOR U.S. AND CANADIAN MARKETS.

Advanced head protection for everyone - everywhere.



CHIUDUNO, Italy, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KASK, the premium designer and manufacturer of head protection announces the introduction of the Primero series of safety helmets for U.S. and Canadian markets.

The new Primero series is the result of 20 years of KASK helmet design and manufacturing innovations. This history enabled KASK to develop a new helmet that optimized key components, making manufacturing more efficient, while maintaining the comfort and safety that has become the brand's calling card.

After the successful launch to EU market, KASK introduces two new Primero versions, one compliant with the American National Standard for Industrial Head Protection ANSI/ISEA Z89.1-2014 and the other with the Canadian standard for Industrial Protective Headwear CSA Z94.1-15.

"The strategic launch of Primero expands our product portfolio, allowing KASK to support even more users needs for upgraded head protection. As we move forward, Primero will be an important part of the KASK mission to enhance safety and performance in the workplace" said Fabio Cardarelli, CEO, KASK America.

Primero was developed to provide advanced head protection that was easy to use for a wide variety of wearers in a wide variety of applications. To aid in this goal, Primero series helmets are ready-made to accept a range of KASK safety accessories – including many of those that are currently used with the well-known Zenith X series helmets. Primero safety helmets are available in vented and closed shell and in a variety of colors – including Hi-Viz Fluo options.

"Companies told us they wanted a helmet that provided an easy path to upgrade their level of protection from a hardhat" stated Alex Dabelstein, VP of Sales, KASK America. "The Primero provides this path, in a lightweight helmet that utilizes proven KASK comfort and design technologies, while maintaining KASK's commitment to worker safety and performance".

About KASK

KASK is the premier provider of advanced sport and safety helmets for performance environments. Headquartered in Chiuduno, Italy – with additional offices in the U.S. and Australia. KASK manufactures – in the U.S.A. and Italy – helmets that enable athletes and workers to perform at their best. KASK helmets deliver confidence in challenging environments, such as equestrian, snow sport, and cycling as well as construction, manufacturing, mining, forestry, emergency and rescue. The company's mission is to develop helmets that exceed the strictest global safety protection standards maintaining a perfect balance between technological excellence, functionality and an innovative design. To learn more visit KASK-safety.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjRCDEK4x2Q

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219028/KASK_Primero.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219027/KASK.pdf

KASK introduces two new Primero versions, one compliant with the American National Standard for Industrial Head Protection ANSI/ISEA Z89.1-2014 and the other with the Canadian standard for Industrial Protective Headwear CSA Z94.1-15. Primero safety helmets are available in vented and closed shell and in a variety of colors – including Hi-Viz Fluo options. As with all KASK helmets, the Primero features a number of additional design elements that enhance the wearer experience. It is designed with integrated slots for easy mounting of KASK eye, face and hearing protection accessories and with front attachment point for advanced customization and easy integration of accessories such as badge holders and headlamps. (PRNewswire)

KASK INTRODUCES NEW PRIMERO SERIES HELMETS FOR U.S. AND CANADIAN MARKETS.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KASK