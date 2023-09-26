NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring sustainable lifestyles, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to environmental stewardship. In collaboration with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation, LILYSILK successfully planted 15,000 trees in Brazil this April, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat deforestation and promote a greener future.

LILYSILK's partnership with One Tree Planted marks the brand's first initiative to contribute to reforestation and environmental conservation. During the month of April, LILYSILK pledged to plant one tree for every online purchase, resulting in the successful planting of 15,000 trees. This endeavor has played a crucial role in restoring 15 hectares of land in Pontal do Paranapanema, São Paulo State.

Half a year on, it is evident that the impact of this initiative has extended far beyond reforestation. The 15,000 trees planted by LILYSILK have benefited 200 families, supported 280 jobs, and provided a habitat for 569 wildlife species. Moreover, this reforestation project has contributed to the reforestation of 500 hectares and involved the active participation of 45 women, marking a significant step towards a more sustainable future for the local community in Brazil.

LILYSILK's Environmental Milestone 15,000 Trees Planted in Collaboration with One Tree Planted in Brazil Reforestation Project (PRNewswire)

According to an analysis run by One Tree Planted, each tree has the potential to absorb an average of 10 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually during its first 20 years of healthy growth. With the 15,000 trees planted by LILYSILK, a conservative estimate suggests that a total of 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide will be absorbed over the next two decades, which helps mitigate the impacts of climate change.

This initiative is part of the 'Corridors of the Life' project, which aims to address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity in this area of São Paulo State, located in the Atlantic Forest region in southeastern Brazil. The project fosters sustainable livelihood alternatives for land reform communities in Brazil, promoting the replication of successful practices in income generation and biodiversity conservation.

Laura Lucas Trujillo, Project Manager at One Tree Planted Brazil, explained how this reforestation will have a positive impact on the local environment, saying, "Planting trees will protect, restore, and conserve Brazil's forest and related resources. As the trees grow, they will improve soil and water conservation, store carbon, moderate local climate by providing shade, increase wildlife habitat, and improve the land's capacity to adapt to climate change."

Since its inception in 2010, LILYSILK has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. With a vision centered on zero waste, the brand has integrated sustainable practices into its core values. This latest milestone on this sustainability journey, in collaboration with One Tree Planted, is a testament to their dedication to making a positive impact on the planet.

David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this milestone achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone. Together with One Tree Planted, we aim to leave a lasting legacy of a greener and more sustainable world for our customers and future generations."

Matt Hill, Founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted, said, "By planting trees in areas that have suffered from deforestation, we are not only accelerating the restoration of healthy forests but also ensuring the revival of entire ecosystems. Through reforestation, we bring back the lush canopy, make communities whole again, and create a thriving environment for biodiversity to flourish. We are immensely grateful for the invaluable support from LILYSILK and everyone involved."

