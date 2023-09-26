Thayers Expands into Moisturizer Category With Advanced Science-Backed Formulas For All Unique Skin Types

America's No. 1 Toner Brand Launches Three New Moisturizers Featuring Natural Plant + Derm Actives Offering Powerful Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayers, America's No. 1 toner and trusted skincare brand for more than 175 years, is extending its legacy of excellence into the moisturizer category and with advanced powerful formulations, unlike any others in the mass market. Leveraging its rich heritage and scientific expertise, Thayers is not only expanding into the moisture category but elevating it with a groundbreaking line of affordable and accessible moisturizers that offer unique personalized formulas tailored to meet the needs of all skin types and tones. Committed to natural, high-quality ingredients, these new additions to Thayers existing product range will deliver impressive results, ensuring better-looking bare skin. The new Thayers Moisturizer line is the perfect routine addition to the brand's already beloved cleansers and top-selling toners – sealing in benefits and providing rich moisture based on specific skin needs.

Let's Be Clear Water Cream, Barrier Bestie Ultra Whip Cream, Soak It Up 80Hr Liquid Moisturizer (PRNewswire)

The new Thayers suite of moisturizers is infused with sophisticated and dermatologist-approved ingredients like azelaic acid, hyaluronic acid, snow mushroom, vegan ceramides, and sugarcane squalane and targets dry, combo, and oily skin – giving consumers a powerful hydration experience that packs a punch of a luxury skincare product. In fact, Thayers Moisturizers address eight of the top ten skincare concerns, including dry skin, fine lines, and clogged pores. The best part? Thayer's new line of moisturizers delivers impactful results that would take multiple products to achieve – making it a one-stop-shop for soothing, smoothing hydration.

Knowing today's savvy skincare consumers have a desire to learn more about the ingredients in their skincare products and are searching for efficacious ingredients, Thayers is leading the charge by redefining personal hydration with the development of complex, effective, yet easy-to-use formulas that suit any and all skin types.

Introducing the Thayers Moisturizer lineup:

Soak It Up 80 HR Liquid Moisturizer : This heavyweight hydrator is an ultralight liquid moisturizer that goes beneath the skin's surface to penetrate five layers for a moisturized complexion that will last 80 hours long. Suitable for normal to dry skin types, Soak It Up is tested to strengthen the moisture barrier and deliver deep hydration with snow mushroom, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter. : This heavyweight hydrator is an ultralight liquid moisturizer that goes beneath the skin's surface to penetrate five layers for a moisturized complexion that will last 80 hours long. Suitable for normal to dry skin types, Soak It Up is tested to strengthen the moisture barrier and deliver deep hydration with snow mushroom, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter.

Let's Be Clear Water Cream : Clarify skin and smooth rough texture in a swipe with this gentle hydrator formulated for combination to oily skin types. Powered by 3 percent azelaic acid, hyaluronic acid, and licorice root extract to minimize the appearance of pores and hydrate the skin. : Clarify skin and smooth rough texture in a swipe with this gentle hydrator formulated for combination to oily skin types. Powered by 3 percent azelaic acid, hyaluronic acid, and licorice root extract to minimize the appearance of pores and hydrate the skin.

Barrier Bestie Ultra Whip Cream: Made for dry to very dry skin types, this rich, hydrating cream cocoons skin in moisture and boosts barrier recovery in just one use. Enriched with sugarcane squalane, cholesterol, and ceramides for deep hydration. : Made for dry to very dry skin types, this rich, hydrating cream cocoons skin in moisture and boosts barrier recovery in just one use. Enriched with sugarcane squalane, cholesterol, and ceramides for deep hydration.

"At Thayers, we know the modern-day, skincare consumer values products that are not only effective, but cater to their skin's type, tone, and texture," said Derrick Booker, Senior Vice President and Head of Thayers. "That's why we created this new line of moisturizers packed with key ingredients celebrated by dermatologists and skincare professionals to offer personalized hydration – no matter the concern – while entering into a new category that allows Thayers to now cover the entire skincare routine."

New York City-based, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry trusts and recommends Thayers Moisturizers for those looking for advanced hydration formulations in an easy-to-use skincare solution.

"Thayers' new line of moisturizers is a testament to their commitment to delivering effective and tailored solutions for individual skincare needs," says Dr. Michelle Henry. "These moisturizers embrace the principle that dermatologist-approved and science-backed ingredients can be offered at an accessible price point. In an era where personalization is key, this moisturizer range will empower consumers to choose targeted skincare to achieve healthy, radiant skin."

Thayers new moisturizer collection is available for purchase at all major retailers nationally. Each product is dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. For more information, check out Walmart.com or visit @thayers on TikTok and Instagram.

About Thayers

Thayers has been a trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This ride-or-die skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers OG alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better looking bare skin for all skin types and tones. Visit www.thayers.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thayers