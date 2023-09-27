1,000+ Global Toy Companies Will Showcase Innovative Toys in NYC

118th Toy Fair® Will be held September 30 to October 3 at the Javits Center
WHAT:
Get ready for an unforgettable four days with innovative toy companies from around the world!
The 118th Toy Fair — the largest toy show in the Western Hemisphere, whose size is equivalent to nearly eight football fields filled with toys — will open its doors on Saturday, September 30 for a four-day run. An event for trade guests and media only, Toy Fair gives attendees exclusive, hands-on access to hundreds of thousands of brand-new toys and games that are sure to top wish lists for the holiday season. Plus, attendees will get a sneak peek at what's to come in 2024.
From nostalgic toys (think: '90s and Y2K), to innovative tech, kidult playthings, toys inspired by popular entertainment, anime, and gaming franchises, and so much more, Toy Fair will feature exciting visuals, tons of hands-on fun, and a chance to show your audience this year's hottest toys at the start of the holiday shopping season. The event will kick off on Saturday with a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and a parade of costumed characters.
Spokespeople will be on-site to provide insights on the latest toy trends and consumer research, industry data, and offer an economic outlook for the industry. Visit ToyFairNY.com or the Toy Fair online press room for more information.
WHEN:
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, September 30 to October 2 | 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Javits Center, New York City
REGISTER:
Registration is mandatory for access to Toy Fair. Verification of media credentials is required. Media can sign up onsite at the show. Follow #ToyFairLife for show updates.
About Toy Fair® www.ToyFairNY.com
Toy Fair® is the largest and most comprehensive play-focused experience unifying the toy industry's entire ecosystem with key players to help with business development and sourcing the latest products from across all forms and stages of play. Featuring thousands of new and unique toys, games, edutainment, entertainment-driven experiences, and more from around the world, Toy Fair offers attendees a competitive edge no other trade event can match.
About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org
Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the business trade association representing hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.4 billion. Our manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $40 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair®; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.
