Green Courte Partners Acquires High-Quality Age-Restricted Land-Lease Community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC ("GCP"), a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its fifth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners V, LLC, and its affiliates, acquired Village Green, a 201-site age-restricted land-lease community located in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area. The acquisition increases GCP's national land-lease community portfolio, which is managed by the firm's wholly owned operating platform, Windward Communities, to 24 communities containing approximately 8,200 sites.

Regarding the transaction, Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at GCP, stated, "We are thrilled to add another exceptional community to our portfolio. Village Green is located in a desirable submarket, and we plan to enhance the community by bringing in new home inventory to fill vacant sites."

John Holefelder, GCP's counterparty in the transaction, added, "Our family has proudly owned and managed Village Green for three generations. Throughout the years, we have developed a strong bond with the GCP team. Their commitment to excellence gave us the confidence that they are the ideal owners for the community moving forward."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

