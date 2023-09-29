The Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Professor Poonam Puri, Co-founder and Director of the the Investor Protection Clinic of Osgoode Hall Law School of York University, and Adjunct Professor Brigitte Catellier, Associate Director of the Clinic, along with current and former students, supervising lawyers and other partners, joined Cheryl Graden, Chief Legal and Enterprise Corporate Affairs Officer and Corporate Secretary, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate six years of operations.

The Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic, the first of its kind in Canada, provides pro bono legal services to individuals who have suffered financial harm. The Clinic also engages in investor education initiatives and collects anonymized data to inform public policy decisions and contribute to regulatory reform.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange