Cordis Announces the Completed Acquisition of MedAlliance

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional cardiovascular and endovascular technology, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of MedAlliance, a Switzerland-based developer of drug-eluting balloon technology. This acquisition adds a key growth driver to the company's coronary and peripheral vascular portfolios as we expect SELUTION SLR™ (Sustained Limus Release) Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEB) will be the first Sirolimus DEB to market in key geographies.

SELUTION SLR™ DEB technology is designed to balance both safety and efficacy with its use of MicroReservoirs made from biodegradable polymers intermixed with the anti-proliferative drug Sirolimus. The MicroReservoirs control the sustained release of the drug and is designed to provide the longest and most effective pharmacokinetic release profile of any device on the market. SELUTION SLR™ DEB has demonstrated early efficacy across studies in both the coronary and peripheral vasculature and is now being studied in 4 FDA IDE trials to gain US market access.

"This acquisition is key in advancing Cordis' legacy of cardiovascular innovation," said Shar Matin, CEO of Cordis. "We are creating leverage by joining the MedAlliance team and their world-class innovation with the reach and breadth of Cordis' global infrastructure. This combination will add value to millions of patients and clinicians, revolutionizing vascular care."

Ron Waksman, a cardiologist at the Washington Hospital Center and Primary Investigator of the SELUTION SLR™ DEB Coronary De Novo study added, "Cordis introduced the first coronary drug-eluting stent to the market over twenty years ago. SELUTION SLR™ DEB has a similar opportunity to improve the health of patients and revolutionize the way clinicians deliver vascular care."

"The Cordis acquisition will accelerate access to this breakthrough technology for patients suffering from coronary and peripheral disease around the globe," said Jeffrey B. Jump, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MedAlliance. "The team set out to disrupt the coronary and peripheral markets and provide physicians with a new safe and effective technology. The arsenal of SELUTION SLR™ DEB clinical data is designed to change medical practice and improve patient outcomes."

About Cordis

Cordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional vascular technology with a more than 60-year history of pioneering breakthrough cardiovascular technologies to treat millions of patients. With a reputation for clinical acumen, training, and service, Cordis established a legacy of innovation in high-quality and minimally invasive cardiovascular products and built a strong global footprint with operations in more than 70 countries around the world. Cordis is backed by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and KKR. For more information, visit www.cordis.com.

About MedAlliance

MedAlliance is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland. It specializes in the development of ground-breaking technology and commercialization of advanced drug device combination products, initially for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. The SELUTION SLR™ DEB, is a novel sirolimus-eluting balloon platform technology. For more information, visit www.medalliance.com.

