DXC Technology Adds Industry Veteran Andrew Wilson to Senior Leadership Team

Wilson brings more than 35 years' experience in all aspects of IT services

Third senior leadership addition under new offering-led operating model highlights company's focus on financial growth and expansion

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced that Andrew Wilson has been appointed Executive Vice President and Global Lead, Modern Workplace effective October 1, 2023, reporting directly to DXC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Salvino. Wilson is the third high-profile executive to join the company, along with Howard Boville and Rob Del Bene, since DXC implemented its offering-led operating model in April. Under the new model, DXC now has highly experienced executives leading each of the company's six global offerings, positioning it for growth and expansion of margin, earnings per share and free cash flow.

Andrew Wilson (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Andrew to DXC. He will be an excellent addition to the leadership team and is the right person to run our Modern Workplace offering," said Salvino. "I worked with Andrew closely at Accenture for many years, and he is a results-driven leader with deep experience managing multi-billion-dollar businesses for global companies. He has a track record of attracting industry talent, infusing innovation, and building relationships with customers and ecosystem partners. All of this adds up to Andrew having a proven ability to develop and execute highly effective growth strategies, which fits perfectly with our focus at DXC."

Wilson has held senior leadership positions at some of the biggest and most well-respected brands in the technology industry. Most recently, he served as Microsoft's Chief Digital Officer leading deep transformations and running mission critical systems. Prior to that, Wilson served as Chief Information Officer at Accenture for seven years where he ensured the company was at the forefront of digital innovation. Previously, Wilson was the Chief Executive Officer of GE Capital IT Solutions.

"I'm honored and excited to join DXC's leadership team at a moment when the company is poised to move from a focus on stability to growth," said Wilson. "I have watched the progress DXC has made under Mike's leadership around its financial stability, culture, customer delivery focus and governance, and it is very clear to me the company is now poised to deliver on its potential. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and relationships to help DXC grow."

Wilson joins Howard Boville, DXC's Global Lead, Applications Services and Artificial Intelligence, and Chris Drumgoole, DXC's Global Lead, Cloud Infrastructure & ITO, as the third former Fortune 500 CIO/CTO now leading offerings that have traditionally represented about 70% of DXC's total revenue but have more recently fallen below the company's expectations.

"With Andrew's appointment, the highly experienced leadership team under our new operating model is now set and will lead us from stability, which has been our focus the past few years, to future growth and expansion," said Salvino. "I believe this is the most talented team that DXC has ever had, led by some of the best minds and proven operators in the IT services industry."

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DXC Technology Company