Vela Diagnostics Collaborates with SRL Inc. for Product Distribution in Japan

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela Diagnostics announced today a research collaboration with SRL Inc, a premier Japanese healthcare service company. This partnership aims to facilitate the distribution of Vela Diagnostics' cutting-edge molecular diagnostic solutions in Japan.

Established in 1970, SRL Inc (a subsidiary of H.U Group Holdings Inc.), is a renowned clinical laboratory testing company in Japan with over 80 nationwide business bases, SRL Inc specializes in complex testing and serving prestigious customers, providing diagnostic solutions for diseases, treatment planning, monitoring post-treatment prognosis, and health checkups.

The research collaboration agreement (RCA) between Vela Diagnostics and SRL Inc was signed in June 2023, marking a significant milestone in their shared commitments to advancing healthcare solutions in Japan. Vela Diagnostics aims to capitalize on SRL Inc's comprehensive distribution network and market understanding, enabling the company to introduce its Sentosa® SQ HIV-1 Genotyping Assay Kit to Japanese healthcare and diagnostic institutions.

Dr Tony Zhang, Head of Research and Development at Vela Diagnostics, states that SRL Inc has begun feasibility studies for the Sentosa® SQ HIV-1 Genotyping Assay Kit. "The Sentosa® SQ HIV-1 Genotyping Assay is VELA's premier solution for automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) of HIV-1, granted FDA DeNovo designation in 2019," explained Dr Zhang. "With its lower hands-on time and improved turnaround time compared to other kits on the market, the assay combines efficiency of NGS techniques with a unique sensitivity to mutations in three key drug targets. It provides critical insights into the virus's drug resistance profile, potentially revolutionizing HIV testing in Japan."

"We are thrilled to partner with SRL Inc," said Sam Dajani, CEO of Vela Diagnostics "Japan offers tremendous opportunities, and we are confident that SRL Inc's extensive network and expertise will augment our ability to deliver innovative products to patients and healthcare providers in the region. We envision Japan joining the global network of HIV providers utilizing Vela Diagnostics' NGS assay kits spanning North and South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Australia. Together with SRL Inc, we anticipate a fruitful partnership that will improve patient outcomes and contribute to the global fight against HIV."

About Vela Diagnostics

Vela Diagnostics is a leading provider for integrated IVD system solutions, from sample to result. VELA's test solutions utilize the automated Sentosa platform, providing the unique ability to leverage one system for NGS and PCR testing in infectious disease and oncology.

© 2023 Vela Diagnostics Holding Pte Ltd. All rights reserved. Sentosa® is a registered trademark of Vela Diagnostics Holding Pte Ltd outside Singapore in several markets including the US, EU, PRC and the UK. All Sentosa products listed above are by Vela Diagnostics.

View original content:

SOURCE Vela Diagnostics