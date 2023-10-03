Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens New Store in Fredericksburg, Va.

The new store marks Academy's second location in Virginia

KATY, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Virginia. Located in Fredericksburg, Va. at 1320 Carl D. Silver Parkway, the over 77,000-square-foot store brings a wide assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to the area. This marks the sixth store Academy has opened in 2023. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

Academy will host grand opening festivities from Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8. Throughout the weekend, customers can look forward to exclusive deals and giveaways, and take advantage of great prices on the best brands.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to continue bringing even more fun to the state of Virginia as we expand to Fredericksburg," said Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "Our wide assortment has something for everyone, whether you are a first-time angler looking for a rod and reel, an avid runner in need of new shoes, or a little leaguer gearing up for gameday. Academy is here to make kickstarting your sports and outdoors activities fun and affordable."

Customers can expect to find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top, national brands such as Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia, YETI, Carhartt, Stanley, Winchester, Shimano, Titleist, Traeger and more. Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which cover outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

The new Fredericksburg location is a fun destination where Virginia fans can find tailgating essentials, licensed apparel and novelty items. Additionally, customers can find a tent for a camping trip, cleats and soccer balls for that next team practice, and everything from grills to games to create a backyard oasis. Academy offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, and line winding/spooling. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses in the store.

For more information regarding the grand opening deals and events text FREDERICKSBURG to 22369* or visit academy.com/fredericksburg. Customers are invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy) and follow us on TikTok (@academysports), sign up for email/text alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 274 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

