Mazda Reports September Sales Results

September Marks the 12th Straight Month of Year-Over-Year Gains
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 28,031 vehicles, an increase of 17.9 percent compared to September 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 272,617 vehicles; an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in September, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 13.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,558 vehicles in September, an increase of 34 percent compared to September 2022.
Sales Highlights
- 12th Straight month of year-over-year gains.
- Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 4,701 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever September sales of CX-50 with 3,417 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever September sales CX-30 with 6,924 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 5,556 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 43,783 vehicles; an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 6,795 vehicles, an increase of 26 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 53,138 vehicles; an increase of 70 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
September
September
YOY %
% MTD
September
September
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,632
1,860
41.5 %
36.1 %
23,364
19,980
16.9 %
16.4 %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,565
1,179
32.7 %
27.6 %
12794
8,438
51.6 %
51.0 %
Mazda 3 HB
1,067
681
56.7 %
50.7 %
10570
11,542
(8.4) %
(8.8) %
MX-5 Miata
603
752
(19.8) %
(22.9) %
7,569
4,571
65.6 %
64.9 %
MX-5
290
346
(16.2) %
(19.4) %
4017
1,752
129.3 %
128.3 %
MXR
313
406
(22.9) %
(25.9) %
3552
2,819
26.0 %
25.5 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
6,924
4,855
42.6 %
37.1 %
59302
37,387
58.6 %
57.9 %
CX-5
9,742
10,216
(4.6) %
(8.3) %
115855
115,949
(0.1) %
(0.5) %
CX-9
12
3,264
(99.6) %
(99.6) %
17440
23,469
(25.7) %
(26.0) %
CX-50
3,417
2,823
21.0 %
16.4 %
31719
13,376
137.1 %
136.1 %
MX-30
0
0
-
-
100
324
(69.1) %
(69.3) %
CX-90 TTL
4,701
0
-
-
17268
0
-
-
CARS
3,235
2,612
23.9 %
19.1 %
30,933
24,886
24.3 %
23.8 %
TRUCKS
24,796
21,158
17.2 %
12.7 %
241,684
190,505
26.9 %
26.3 %
TOTAL
28,031
23,770
17.9 %
13.4 %
272,617
215,391
26.6 %
26.0 %
*Selling Days
26
25
230
229
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations