OnDemandKorea Unveils Ad-Supported 'Standard' Plan at $7.99 Per Month

FULLERTON, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ODK Media, Inc., a prominent independent media group dedicated to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community, announces the imminent launch of its ad-supported 'Standard' plan for its flagship Korean streaming service, OnDemandKorea. Set to premiere on October 5th, this new plan offers exceptional value at just $7.99 per month.

Recognizing the dynamic shifts in market demand, OnDemandKorea has expanded its subscription offerings with the introduction of the 'Standard' plan and the 'Family' plan.

The 'Standard' plan is a groundbreaking hybrid service that empowers subscribers with a curated mix of ad-free premium content and lightly ad-supported content. With an average ad viewing time of 4-5 minutes per hour, the 'Standard' plan reduces its subscription price by 40% compared to the current Premium plan, addressing both ad and pricing concerns for users.

The 'Family Plan' is tailored for multi-member households, permitting up to four concurrent users to explore OnDemandKorea's extensive content library.

Young Cha, CEO of ODK Media, shared insights into the rationale behind this subscription model update, stating, "Balancing ad loads and subscription fees to cater to our users' needs has been a meticulous journey. We rigorously analyzed user feedback and behavior data to craft a plan specification that resonates with our audience."

'Standard' Plan opens up the premium marketing opportunity for advertisers who aim to target affordable multicultural audiences. According to the Nielson report, Asian Americans, constituting approximately 6% of the US population, have a buying power that far surpasses other demographic groups, reaching $1.3 trillion in 2022. A recent whitepaper, Dollars &DEI also highlighted that multicultural consumers notice ads more when they appear on targeted media channels versus mainstream media.

As the inaugural and largest Korean streaming service, OnDemandKorea reaches over 70% of the Korean population in North America. It stands as the exclusive platform delivering an extensive selection of up-to-date content all from KBS, MBC, SBS—the three major Korean broadcasters—CJ ENM, JTBC and its affiliated networks.

OnDemandKorea has also made waves with the launch of its free, ad-supported streaming television channels (FAST) known as 'ODK Channels.' Featuring 20+ channels spanning live news, sports, reality shows and more, ODK Channels quickly gained traction. While the current array of ODK Channels remains accessible to all types of membership users, the upcoming channels, including Washington Post, Sports Highlights and K-POPCORN will offer added diversity and exclusivity to Premium and Family plan subscribers.

About ODK Media

Since 2011, ODK Media, Inc. has been at the forefront of connecting viewers in North America to premium international content. Offering top-tier entertainment to diverse audiences through its owned and operated OTT platforms including OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, and OnDemandViet. ODK Media, with its extensive global content network, provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions, encompassing content IP distribution, localization and syndication, to global service providers, broadcasters and theaters. For further information, please visit www.odkmedia.net .

