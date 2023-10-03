SciTech Readies for First-In-Human Trial with Clinical Supply of ST-001 nanoFenretinide

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --.SciTech announced today that it has successfully manufactured the clinical supply of its lead drug candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide, to initiate its upcoming clinical trial in T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NCT04234048).
SciTech's contract drug manufacturing partner has successfully manufactured ST-001 under strict QA/QC quality standards. Through a combination of innovative science and advanced nanotechnology, SciTech has developed ST-001, a new and patented formulation that enables the safe and rapid infusion of high-dose fenretinide for cancer treatment. SciTech's Delivery Platform maximizes the bioavailability of water-insoluble drugs. ST-001 has passed extensive testing required for IV-administered drug products, including United States Pharmacopeia (USP) testing for sterility, endotoxins, particle sizing, and particulate matter as well as International Conference on Harmonization (ICH) guidelines for heavy metals and drug impurities.
SciTech's specialized drug formulation increases the bioavailability of fenretinide, which allows more of the active drug to reach the cancer cells. ST-001 binds to the cancer cells and disrupts the nucleus, causing the cancer cells to die. With ST-001, our goal is to reduce drug-related toxicities and achieve optimal drug concentrations for better patient outcomes.
