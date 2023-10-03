Season 2 Consign Continues Brand Growth Amid Impressive Demand in their First Year of Franchising

The world's first and only pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories e-commerce based franchise opportunity is looking to increase their presence nationwide, opening two new locations in Q4 of 2023

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 2 Consign, the leading authenticated pre-owned luxury handbag and accessories company, is seeking to strengthen its presence through franchising. The innovative brand stands as the world's first and only franchise opportunity of its kind, featuring a centralized e-commerce system and pioneering the modernization of luxury shopping online. Amid market growth in the luxury resale industry, Season 2 Consign has opened 4 locations in their first year of franchising and is set to launch two new locations in Orlando and Tampa this fall.

Founded in 2020, Season 2 Consign is a 100% female-owned non-traditional retailer, offering high-quality, authentic luxury handbags and accessories to clients worldwide. Maintaining showrooms nationwide, the brand provides a centralized marketplace to consign and sell luxury handbags from renowned brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, Fendi, and many more, placing an emphasis on sustainability and accessibility in the luxury space. Sisters and co-founders Erika Tapia Schrieber and Monica Tapia-Mularski bring over 15 years of expertise in the luxury handbag resale industry. Recognizing a significant gap in the market, the sisters created a modern and streamlined consignment model that offers an elevated aesthetic and exceptional customer service.

"The luxury side of fashion has always been looked at as exclusive and generally inaccessible for the vast majority," said Monica. "Our goal with Season 2 Consign is to open the doors to more individuals looking for alternatives to purchasing high-value products without barriers. We strive for authenticity, and to build genuine human connections with our clients to provide the highest quality of service."

The luxury resale industry has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, and is expected to reach a market size of 52 billion US dollars by 2026, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of 9.6 percent. In this flourishing market, Season 2 Consign has pioneered the digital space and emerged as a trusted name. Franchising since late 2022, the brand has seen incredible demand for their services, and is now set to launch their 5th location in less than a year. This rapid growth and success can be attributed in part to their commitment to provide an unparalleled experience that combines expertise, authenticity, and convenience. By offering local offices and showrooms, the company enables customers to have face-to-face interactions with seasoned professionals, guaranteeing a pleasant experience.

As part of their mission to foster trust and integrity for both consigners and customers, Season 2 Consign leverages a tech-driven approach with customized customer experience to deliver a modern selling experience unlike any other. The company's website is designed to provide a seamless online platform where customers can explore the current inventory, schedule appointments, and track the status of their consigned items. As part of their commitment to innovation, Season 2 Consign is the first resale company to integrate Live Shopping technology on their website, allowing customers to engage in real-time shopping experiences and discover the latest luxury handbags from the comfort of their homes. The brand has also invested in AI technology to authenticate and price luxury items, eliminating the need for franchisees to possess in-depth knowledge of authentication and resale pricing, and guaranteeing their customers can trust in their products.

"At Season 2 Consign, we have developed a truly incredible system to ensure the best processes possible for both our franchisees and customers," said Erika. "We have made it our commitment to stay on the cutting edge of technology, and see how we can apply it to our business model to encourage growth and success."

In addition to the new locations opening in Orlando and Tampa, the brand aims to open 100 locations over a 5-year period in select markets. Season 2 Consign is actively seeking franchise partners who are hardworking, sales-oriented, and possess backgrounds in fashion or business and a passion for interacting with their customers on social media. Together with their centralized e-commerce system, Season 2 Consign offers a unique franchise model that enables franchisees to market their exciting products without the burden of traditional retail store costs, allowing them to reach and engage with thousands of potential customers in real-time and eliminating the need to rely on foot traffic. Offering an easy-to-follow and scalable business model, franchisees will benefit from substantial growth and profitability potential, accessing training and resources to expedite business growth with minimal risk and allowing great work-life balance. The initial investment to open a Season 2 Consign is $178,284 - $274,034, with start-up costs varying based on location.

