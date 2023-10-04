ILLICIT ELIXIRS CELEBRATES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIPS IN FIVE KEY MARKETS

Recently Released Line of Ready-to Drink-Functional Beverages Rolls Out Cocktail Program

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the heels of e-commerce launches with Walmart and Amazon, Illicit Elixirs is proud to announce distribution partnerships throughout the states of Nevada with Summit Spirits & Wine , Tennessee with the Lipman Brothers , Minnesota and Wisconsin with Webb & Gerritsen , as well as the Southern California region with Tenace Incubation Food & Beverage Distribution . Distribution with all partners will feature the four inaugural fizzy, flirty and fruit-forward flavors - Let's Party Peaches, Watermelon Lime Thirst Trap, Late Night Fruity Call, Vegas Debauch-A-Berry - all of which include DopaJoy™, Illicit Elixirs' proprietary mix of functional ingredients including vitamins, amino acids and antioxidant that work together to support dopamine production.

Illicit Elixirs Logo (PRNewswire)

"We were strategic about the markets that we wanted to rollout our initial distribution, and having a solid footprint in the locations that truly believe in our kind of brand was an important part of who we chose to work with as distributors as well," says John Valiton, Illicit Elixirs Co-Founder. "Each partner has a strong understanding of what consumers in their respective markets are looking for in their beverage options, and we feel confident that the rapid transition from e-commerce to in-store is indicative of people looking for a fun and playful beverage brand that is also serious about providing functional benefits."

To celebrate the rollout into these new markets, Illicit Elixirs is also introducing their signature cocktail program, which was created in conjunction with Earl Giles . Boasting twelve (12) unique recipes ranging from classics like the Illicit Watermelon Marg and Illicit Sin City Smash to the cheeky and new like the Illicit Party Parfait and Illicit Coconut Fling.

All four feel-good flavors contain real fruit juice, are lower in calories, have no artificial sweeteners or caffeine, are non-GMO and non-alcoholic. Illicit Elixirs encourages "happy hedonism" and puts the FUN in functional beverages with vibrant branding, augmented-reality packaging and pop culture-inspired flavor names.

To learn more about how to treat the mind and the body to something new and exciting, please visit Illicit Elixirs at www.illicitelixirs.com .

ABOUT ILLICIT ELIXIRS

Illicit Elixirs is a line of great tasting, ready-to-drink beverages that are designed to support dopamine production. Dopamine is the "happy hormone" that plays an important role in your brain to regulate many body functions including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more. Each flavor of Illicit Elixirs contains DopaJoy™, a proprietary formula of functional ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Illicit Elixirs' goal is to bring "happy hedonism" to consumers, encouraging them to indulge in an array of fun and functional ready-to-drink beverages. Each flavor is fruit-forward, lower in calories, with no artificial sweeteners or caffeine and can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with cocktails. To learn more, please visit www.illicitelixirs.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Illicit Elixirs