InStep Health Enhances Retail Practice with the Addition of Jason Wilkinson as Senior Vice President of Retail and Client Solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InStep Health, the leader in healthcare communications, welcomes Jason Wilkinson as its new Senior Vice President of Retail and Client Solutions. Wilkinson brings more than 15 years of sales experience and more than 10 years of pharmaceutical management experience to InStep Health, where he will develop and execute new retail strategies and enrich pharmaceutical partnerships.

Jason will streamline InStep Health's healthcare collaboration through coverage, connectivity, and expertise in-store.

InStep Health assists pharmaceutical, over the counter, and consumer-packaged brands in leveraging a continuum of connections to reach consumers at the Point of Care. Whether in the doctor's office, pharmacy, or the aisles, InStep Health provides a seamless connection between brands, healthcare providers, pharmacists, patients, and consumers. Through educational and engaging digital and in-store messaging, the company guides individuals every step along the wellness experience.

Wilkinson's primary focus will be working with InStep Health's retail division, where his more than 20 years of experience in pharmacy at Kmart, Rite Aid, and GSK provide him with the skills and background to expand the InStep Health portfolio of services across all retail and independent chains.

"Jason's in-depth knowledge and expansive network of pharmacy relationships provide retailers with a unique partner at InStep Health who understands retailers' needs and how they align with InStep Health's products and services," says Michael Byrnes, InStep Health's Chief Client Officer. "As we expand our digital services, Jason's expertise in pharmaceutical marketing brings a level of sophistication and knowledge required to accelerate our growth in this important channel."

In addition, Wilkinson's role will be critical to managing several components of the InStep Health omnichannel network. "InStep Health strives to improve patient lives and treatment outcomes," says Wilkinson. "Our broad coverage, digital connectivity, and expertise enable better collaboration and care coordination between healthcare providers, pharmacies, patients, and manufacturers. We remove barriers, enhance accessibility, provide education, and support brand strategies, helping providers make informed decisions. InStep Health has all the necessary components to impact everyone involved."

InStep Health is the most advanced healthcare communications network, delivering vital information at critical moments of the healthcare journey to patients and providers everywhere. We offer pharmaceutical, OTC, and other healthcare marketers a fully integrated messaging platform that combines the power of tactile and digital media activation with access to over 250k HCPs, working in over 177k offices, and exclusive programs in 40K pharmacy locations nationwide. To learn more about InStep Health, visit www.instephealth.com.

