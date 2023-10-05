FINANCE 500, INC. UNVEILS UPDATED WEBSITE & LAUNCHES CFO SUPPORT DESK

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (BUSINESS WIRE) – Finance 500, Inc. (the "Company" or "F500") –a market leader in bank funding, enterprise risk management, strategic and capital planning announced today that it has unveiled its newly updated website and launched its CFO Support Desk.

The updated website, found at www.finance500.com , profiles the funding and brokerage services and capabilities that F500 clients have utilized and appreciated for years. Additionally, it has a more modern look and additional information related to the F500 Performance Management Group's ("PMG") suite of services. PMG's solutions include enterprise risk management, capital planning, strategic planning, and the newly launched CFO Support Desk.

The CFO Support Desk is manned by a PMG team of former bank Chief Financial Officers. The Support Desk is an extension of the comprehensive business performance and risk management solutions provided by the firm. Under the leadership of Long Huynh, Executive Vice President of F500 PMG, this new service will be available as a value-added and complimentary service to all Finance 500 clients. Services include targeted guidance in the areas of funding policies, contingency funding, open market funding alternatives, risk assessment frameworks, regulatory response, and other critical insights to effectively manage liquidity and interest Rate Risk.

"We recognize that many banks are responding to evolving and sometimes volatile liquidity scenarios and/or experiencing downward pressure on earnings brought on by rising interest rates and challenging market forces," stated Jeff Rigsby, Chairman and CEO of Finance 500, Inc. "Launching our CFO Support Desk is our way of providing our clients with rapid access to in-depth strategic and risk-based insights to support their decision-making process during these uncertain times."

To access the Finance 500 CFO Support Desk you can schedule an appointment through www.finance500.com/what-we-do/cfo-support-desk, email rsfinch@finance500.com or call 800.477.6266.

About Finance 500, Inc.

Finance 500, Inc. is a full-service broker-dealer and professional services firm serving over 1,200 banks nationwide. For decades the Company has proven to be a reliable and trusted partner to its financial services clients providing cost effective deposits, ERM, Strategic, and Capital Planning Solutions, all with an eye on supporting their optimal and sustainable performance.

Finance 500 Inc., is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Securities services required to be conducted through a registered broker-dealer are offered through Finance 500.

Co-located with Finance 500, Performance Management Group . ("PMG") is a separate company that serves its national network of community bank clients by providing consulting, risk management and planning solutions. Finance 500 and PMG are related by partial common ownership but managed independently. Finance 500 clients are not obligated to use PMG's services, and such services are not warranted by Finance 500.

